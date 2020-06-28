Kearney man accused of beating dog with baseball bat, killing it and burying it in his backyard
Kearney man accused of beating dog with baseball bat, killing it and burying it in his backyard

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in jail, accused of brutally attacking his dog with a baseball bat, killing it, then burying it in his backyard.

Khaleem Baringer, 21, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony use of a weapon to commit a felony and intentional felony animal cruelty of his dog, Mary Jane, a week ago. 

A witness told police the dog had defecated on the floor of a house where Baringer lived and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel. Baringer grabbed a baseball bat and hit the dog several times in the head.

Baringer stabbed the dog at least once, records show, then wrapped it in several towels and buried it behind a shed in the yard.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house where they found blood spatter on the wall and window of the master bedroom, in the bathroom, and inside and outside of a trash can. The bathroom had been cleaned before police arrived.

