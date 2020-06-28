Kearney man accused of beating dog with baseball bat, killing it and burying it in his backyard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in jail, accused of brutally attacking his dog with a baseball bat, killing it, then burying it in his backyard.

Khaleem Baringer, 21, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony use of a weapon to commit a felony and intentional felony animal cruelty of his dog, Mary Jane, a week ago.

A witness told police the dog had defecated on the floor of a house where Baringer lived and nipped at a woman as she tried to place the dog into a kennel. Baringer grabbed a baseball bat and hit the dog several times in the head.

Baringer stabbed the dog at least once, records show, then wrapped it in several towels and buried it behind a shed in the yard.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house where they found blood spatter on the wall and window of the master bedroom, in the bathroom, and inside and outside of a trash can. The bathroom had been cleaned before police arrived.

