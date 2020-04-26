You are the owner of this article.
Keadle sentencing for second-degree murder of Ty Thomas delayed to May
Keadle sentencing for second-degree murder of Ty Thomas delayed to May

Joshua Keadle trial

Defendant Joshua Keadle (center) listens to the prosecution's opening statement on Jan. 28 during his trial for the alleged 2010 killing of a Peru State College student, Tyler "Ty” Thomas, in Gage County District Court.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The COVID-19 pandemic has led a judge to continue Joshua Keadle's sentencing, which had been set this week for the killing of 19-year-old Tyler "Ty" Thomas.

The Peru State student from Omaha disappeared Dec. 3, 2010.

District Judge Ricky Schreiner cited the pandemic — and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing — as the reason he delayed sentencing that was to happen Wednesday.

Keadle found guilty of second-degree murder

He reset it for May 21.

A Gage County jury found Keadle guilty of second-degree murder (an intentional killing without premeditation) in February in connection to Thomas' death.

Prosecutors had argued that Keadle was guilty of first-degree murder — a planned, intentional killing — for taking Thomas, of Omaha, out to a boat ramp along the Missouri River early the morning she disappeared.

Her body never was found.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Doug Warner said Keadle took her there intending to isolate and kill her, then dumped her body in the river.

On the other side, Keadle maintained he left Thomas there — alive — when she refused to get back in his Ford Explorer because she was angry he wouldn't drive her to Omaha.

Keadle’s attorney: ‘You can’t convict him for being a jerk'

Defense attorney Matt McDonald had told jurors that it was more likely that Thomas fell in the river or jumped, given how drunk she was.

Keadle had been nearing the end of a 15- to 20-year sentence on an unrelated sexual assault in Dodge County, but now will face 20 years to life in prison for killing Thomas.

Keadle’s defense rests after calling pathologist to testify about hypothermia
Jury hears recordings of Keadle showing investigators where he says he left Thomas alive
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

