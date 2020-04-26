Keadle sentencing for second-degree murder of Ty Thomas delayed to May

The COVID-19 pandemic has led a judge to continue Joshua Keadle's sentencing, which had been set this week for the killing of 19-year-old Tyler "Ty" Thomas.
The Peru State student from Omaha disappeared Dec. 3, 2010.
District Judge Ricky Schreiner cited the pandemic — and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing — as the reason he delayed sentencing that was to happen Wednesday.
He reset it for May 21.
A Gage County jury found Keadle guilty of second-degree murder (an intentional killing without premeditation) in February in connection to Thomas' death.
Prosecutors had argued that Keadle was guilty of first-degree murder — a planned, intentional killing — for taking Thomas, of Omaha, out to a boat ramp along the Missouri River early the morning she disappeared.
Her body never was found.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Doug Warner said Keadle took her there intending to isolate and kill her, then dumped her body in the river.
On the other side, Keadle maintained he left Thomas there — alive — when she refused to get back in his Ford Explorer because she was angry he wouldn't drive her to Omaha.
Defense attorney Matt McDonald had told jurors that it was more likely that Thomas fell in the river or jumped, given how drunk she was.
Keadle had been nearing the end of a 15- to 20-year sentence on an unrelated sexual assault in Dodge County, but now will face 20 years to life in prison for killing Thomas.
