Keadle sentencing for second-degree murder of Ty Thomas delayed to May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has led a judge to continue Joshua Keadle's sentencing, which had been set this week for the killing of 19-year-old Tyler "Ty" Thomas.

The Peru State student from Omaha disappeared Dec. 3, 2010.

District Judge Ricky Schreiner cited the pandemic — and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing — as the reason he delayed sentencing that was to happen Wednesday.

He reset it for May 21.

A Gage County jury found Keadle guilty of second-degree murder (an intentional killing without premeditation) in February in connection to Thomas' death.

Prosecutors had argued that Keadle was guilty of first-degree murder — a planned, intentional killing — for taking Thomas, of Omaha, out to a boat ramp along the Missouri River early the morning she disappeared.

Her body never was found.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Doug Warner said Keadle took her there intending to isolate and kill her, then dumped her body in the river.