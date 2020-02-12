Keadle’s attorney: ‘You can’t convict him for being a jerk'

Keadle said he pointed and said, "Omaha’s that way,” before driving away swearing at her.

“He may be a jerk, but you can’t convict him for being a jerk,” McDonald said.

He said they can't hold him accountable for making a bad decision to leave her at the bank of the river when she refused to get in his SUV.

“That may be a bad decision on his part that he’s going to have to live with it for the rest of his life,” McDonald said. "But you can’t convict him if you’re mad that he left her down there. That is not a crime that he’s been charged with."

He said Keadle had come clean about things he didn’t have to — like cursing as he left her and about how Thomas had threatened to say he raped her because he wouldn’t take her to Omaha after the sex act.

If Keadle did truly kill her, why would he even admit to investigators he picked her up that night, McDonald asked.

“If you killed her, you’re not going to tell somebody that. It doesn’t make sense. Unless she was alive when he left,” he said.

He told the jury that the state wants them to wildly speculate about what happened despite a timeline that doesn’t fit.

