Keadle’s attorney: ‘You can’t convict him for being a jerk'

BEATRICE — Both sides at Joshua Keadle’s murder trial for the killing of a 19-year-old Peru State student who disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010, agreed on one thing in closing arguments Wednesday.
“Tyler Thomas probably is dead, and that’s sad. It’s terrible,” defense attorney Matt McDonald told jurors.
The concession wasn’t a given, considering the Omaha woman’s body still hasn’t been found more than nine years later.
“But Mr. Keadle is not the cause of her death,” McDonald quickly added.
The state disagrees, contending that whatever happened between Keadle and Thomas, Keadle decided to kill her.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Doug Warner said Keadle’s defense was all "cover-up, lies and deceit.” Before even talking to investigators the same day of her disappearance, he started looking for alibis.
"Why do you need an alibi?” Warner asked. "it’s to cover up your tracks.”
McDonald said Keadle left Thomas alive at the boat ramp less than 2 miles from campus early that morning when she refused to get in his Ford Explorer.
After three days of denials, Keadle admitted she had gotten in as he headed to river to smoke marijuana. He said she wanted a ride to Omaha and offered a sex act in exchange, but then got mad after she did it and he wouldn’t take her.
Keadle said he pointed and said, "Omaha’s that way,” before driving away swearing at her.
“He may be a jerk, but you can’t convict him for being a jerk,” McDonald said.
He said they can't hold him accountable for making a bad decision to leave her at the bank of the river when she refused to get in his SUV.
“That may be a bad decision on his part that he’s going to have to live with it for the rest of his life,” McDonald said. "But you can’t convict him if you’re mad that he left her down there. That is not a crime that he’s been charged with."
He said Keadle had come clean about things he didn’t have to — like cursing as he left her and about how Thomas had threatened to say he raped her because he wouldn’t take her to Omaha after the sex act.
If Keadle did truly kill her, why would he even admit to investigators he picked her up that night, McDonald asked.
“If you killed her, you’re not going to tell somebody that. It doesn’t make sense. Unless she was alive when he left,” he said.
He told the jury that the state wants them to wildly speculate about what happened despite a timeline that doesn’t fit.
“How many mistakes were made in this case that could’ve helped solve it? Helped clear Josh or convict him?” McDonald said.
But Warner took issue with his argument that the investigation was shoddy and no agency wanted to claim it.
The fact is that the work got done the best they could because someone — Keadle — destroyed all the evidence, he said.
“All this other stuff is just diversion tactics to take your eye off the ball,” Warner said.
He said when Keadle talked to investigators, he was holding the trump card.
“He knows where she’s at, and no one else does,” the prosecutor said.
Warner said that’s why from the very start, even before he talked to police the first time, he started asking people to say he’d been with them that night.
“Mr. Keadle’s notion that he needs an alibi is all over this case,” he said.
Warner said it wasn’t until officers put doubt in Keadle’s mind that they could use his cellphone to place him and Thomas both at the river, that he changed his story the first time.
“Whatever happened out there between the two of them made it so that Mr. Keadle could not let her come back,” he said.
Warner said Keadle had taken Thomas to the river to isolate her, then killed her so she wouldn’t be able to say what happened.
“Mr. Keadle was in complete control of what happened that night. He’s the one who caused the issues. He’s the one that took her down there. He’s the one who put her in the circumstance where she was,” the prosecutor said.
Tyler’s a fighter, Warner said.
"If she had a way get to back to town, she would’ve found a way back,” he said. “The only reason she didn’t find her way back is because she was thrown in the river. And she was thrown in the river because she was killed.”
The defense says it’s more likely that Thomas fell in the river or jumped, given how out of control she was that night. There was no blood evidence, and Keadle didn’t have enough time to clean up. At most, by the timeline of phone records and video evidence, he was at the river with Thomas for 22 minutes.
“We are not running from the facts. They help prove our case,” McDonald said.
Warner said however she died — whether Keadle shoved her or shot her and put her in the river — this was an international, premeditated killing.
