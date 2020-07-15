Keadle gets 71 years to life for second-degree murder of Tyler Thomas

BEATRICE — Family of a Peru State College student who disappeared nearly a decade ago hugged as they slowly left the courtroom here after the judge sentenced Joshua Keadle, the man convicted of killing Tyler Thomas, to 71 years to life in prison.
"These last 10 years felt like an eternity," Thomas's dad, Kevin Semans, said.
He said he was scared when the case went to trial and prepared for the worst. But the guilty verdict and the hard work and encouraging words from attorneys and investigators gave him hope again.
"Joshua Keadle does not deserve any leniency for what he did. Not a shred," Semans said.
Assistant Attorney General Sandra Allen had argued for a life sentence for Keadle, 38, who by his own admission left Thomas, drunk and without a coat, at the bank of the Missouri River near Peru on the chilly night of Dec. 3, 2010.
Prosecutors had argued at trial it was first-degree murder — a planned, intentional killing — saying he had taken Thomas out to a boat ramp along the Missouri River early the morning she disappeared, intending to kill her, and dumped her body in the river.
Keadle maintained he left the 19-year-old there — alive — when she refused to get back in his Ford Explorer.
Her body never was found.
"We don't know what happened down at that river, and we never will," Allen said.
In February, the jury found Keadle guilty of second-degree murder, an intentional killing without premeditation.
"Society needs to be protected from him," she said.
On the other side, Jeff Pickens, chief counsel of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, took the blame for the verdict saying other than Keadle's own statements, the state didn't have a very strong case until he called an expert witness on hypothermia.
On cross examination, asked if someone could purposely take a person out in the cold where they can't get back to safety, the expert told the jury, "If there was evidence of something like that, then you would call it a homicide."
"That's how we got to this verdict," Pickens said.
He said the jury didn't buy premeditation. Pickens said the case is more like a manslaughter. But that's not how the jury saw it, "and I can't help but feel I'm responsible."
But, he said, Allen was asking the judge to disregard the jury's second-degree murder verdict.
"Mr. Keadle is living a nightmare, too," he said, and asking himself how he got himself into this situation.
Keadle stood and turned back to Thomas's grandmother and said it wasn't investigative pressure that led him to come forward about leaving her at the boat ramp that night.
"It was you sitting on the couch (at Peru State College)," he said. "You are the last person I see every night before I go to sleep."
Keadle said he thinks about the night of Dec. 3, 2010, every night, too.
"I'm sorry for the choices I made. I feel responsible for Tyler not being here, but I did not kill Tyler," he said.
Keadle said the prosecutors were right; he lied and manipulated during the investigation. It's who he was back then, but he's a better person today, he said.
District Judge Ricky Schreiner told Keadle his actions that night resulted in Thomas losing her life.
"Even viewed in the best light possible that you have given us, you are responsible for her death," he said.
The judge said he knew he wasn't going to make anybody happy with the sentence. Not himself. Not Keadle. Not Thomas's family.
"There's no happiness to be found in this situation at all," Schreiner said, before sentencing Keadle to 71 years to life, meaning he could be eligible for parole at 73.
Keadle had been nearing the end of a 15- to 20-year sentence on an unrelated sexual assault in Dodge County.
"You didn't just take one life. You altered the course of a family," Schreiner said.
Dillon Thomas said his sister, Tyler, was the glue to their family without even knowing it, and now there's a hole that can't be filled.
He said the only thing he wanted to see happen to Keadle was for him to sit in a cell to replay what happened, to think about that night and why he thought he'd get away with this crime and to think of the pain he caused her family and friends.
"I want him to be alone for a very long time," Dillon Thomas said.
