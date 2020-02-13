Keadle found guilty of second-degree murder

BEATRICE — After deliberating for nearly nine hours, the jury returned Thursday afternoon finding Joshua Keadle guilty of second-degree murder here for the killing of a 19-year-old Peru State student who disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010.

Word spread at 2:30 p.m. that jurors had reached a decision in the 2 1/2-week-long case, sending attorneys and spectators back to the third-floor courtroom at the Gage County Courthouse.

Tyler Thomas's family, some wiping away tears, walked out of the room as the district court clerk polled each of the jurors on the decision.

Second-degree murder is an intentional killing without premeditation.

A day earlier, prosecutors argued that Keadle was guilty of first-degree murder -- a planned, intentional killing -- for taking Thomas, of Omaha, out to a boat ramp along the river early the morning she disappeared.

Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Doug Warner said Keadle had intended to isolate and kill her, then dumped her in the river. He said the defense was all "cover-up, lies and deceit.”