Keadle found guilty of second-degree murder

BEATRICE — After deliberating for nearly nine hours, the jury returned Thursday afternoon finding Joshua Keadle guilty of second-degree murder here for the killing of a 19-year-old Peru State student who disappeared early Dec. 3, 2010.
Word spread at 2:30 p.m. that jurors had reached a decision in the 2 1/2-week-long case, sending attorneys and spectators back to the third-floor courtroom at the Gage County Courthouse.
Tyler Thomas's family, some wiping away tears, walked out of the room as the district court clerk polled each of the jurors on the decision.
Second-degree murder is an intentional killing without premeditation.
A day earlier, prosecutors argued that Keadle was guilty of first-degree murder -- a planned, intentional killing -- for taking Thomas, of Omaha, out to a boat ramp along the river early the morning she disappeared.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Doug Warner said Keadle had intended to isolate and kill her, then dumped her in the river. He said the defense was all "cover-up, lies and deceit.”
On the other side, defense attorney Matt McDonald told jurors that the state wanted them to wildly speculate about what happened despite a timeline that didn't fit. He said Keadle had left Thomas there -- alive -- when she refused to get back in his Ford Explorer.
McDonald said it was more likely that Thomas fell in the river or jumped, given how drunk and out-of-control she was that night.
Keadle, who was nearing the end of a 15-20 year sentence on a sexual assault case out of Dodge County, now will face 20 years to life in prison when Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner sentences him April 29.
If the jury had found him guilty of first-degree murder, Keadle would have gotten an automatic life sentence.
