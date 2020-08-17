Keadle appeals conviction, sentence for second-degree murder of Tyler Thomas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joshua Keadle has filed notice that he'll appeal his second-degree murder conviction and his sentence of 71 years to life for the killing of Tyler Thomas, a Peru State College student who disappeared in 2010.

The 19-year-old Omaha woman's body never was found.

Keadle, 38, maintains he left her alive at the bank of the Missouri River near Peru, drunk and without a coat, when she refused to get back in his Ford Explorer on the night of Dec. 3, 2010.

They both were students at Peru State at the time.

At trial in February, prosecutors argued it was first-degree murder — a planned, intentional killing — saying he had taken Thomas out to a boat ramp along the Missouri River early the morning she disappeared, intending to kill her, and dumped her body in the river.

The defense told jurors the state wanted them to wildly speculate about what happened that night when it was more likely that Thomas fell in the river or jumped, given that witnesses said she was very drunk and out of control that night.

In the end, the jury found Keadle guilty of second-degree murder, an intentional killing without premeditation.