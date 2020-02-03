Kansas City throwing a parade Wednesday to celebrate Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.

“The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade" is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20.

+42 Photos from the Super Bowl LIV halftime show Scenes from the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami, featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station about 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.

Details about the parade already had been leaking out in advance, as the city put generators in place near the site of the rally and businesses in the area made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule.

When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the parade, parking along the side of the interstate when exits clogged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0