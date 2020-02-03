Kansas City throwing a parade Wednesday to celebrate Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs' players pour a cooler of Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
“The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade" is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20.
Scenes from the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami, featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez:
The festivities will include a victory rally at Union Station about 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.
Details about the parade already had been leaking out in advance, as the city put generators in place near the site of the rally and businesses in the area made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule.
When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the parade, parking along the side of the interstate when exits clogged.
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Khalen Saunders (99) reacts after the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lays on the ground after being hit during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) falls into the end zone for a touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, tries to scramble away from San Francisco 49ers' Dee Ford, center, and DeForest Buckner, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, celebrates with Frank Clark after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark (55) and Ben Niemann celebrate over San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa reacts on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Super Bowl 54
A fan in the stands holds a jersey honoring late NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers' Marcell Harris, left, celebrates with Ahkello Witherspoon during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Super Bowl 54
A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the 49ers and the Kansas City ChiefsSunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Super Bowl 54
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers' Tevin Coleman (26) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers talks with players before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs Charvarius Ward tackles San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Super Bowl 54
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Column: Reid wasn't going to let this Super Bowl slip away
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is doused on the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a long pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, pulls away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the final touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, runs away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the final touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football
Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt (right) hands the Lombardi Trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Chris O'Meara, The Associated Press
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, left, crosses the goal line for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore, The Associated Press
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) aims a pass to Tyreek Hill (10) as San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner (99) attempts to defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) reacts after turning the ball over on downs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) stands on the field, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pursued by San Francisco 49ers' K'Waun Williams (24), Dre Greenlaw (57), and Fred Warn (54), during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lays on the ground after being hit during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore, right, celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, bottom right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The play was called back on a penalty by Kittle. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Super Bowl 54
Kansas City Chiefs' Morris Claiborne (20) knocks the ball from the hands of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl 54
San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (19) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens (53) and Bashaud Breeland (21), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Super Bowl 54
Tom Brady, John Elway, stands with Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Roger Staubach, from left, before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
