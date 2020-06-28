Kansas City makes masks mandatory in public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Another Kansas City area community is making masks mandatory amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Saturday in a tweet that a requirement that masks be worn in public will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The community made the announcement one day after Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said that people must wear masks inside businesses and other public places there starting Monday.

The number of confirmed conornavirus cases in Wyandotte County rose Friday to 2,108, up 12% from one week earlier. Its one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, which is now recording 13,538 cases and 264 deaths.

Under the Unified Government's order, mask use will be required in all public indoor spaces including workplaces. Masks also will be required in public outdoor spaces and public transportation with the exception of socially distanced exercise and when eating and drinking.