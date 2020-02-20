Justice Department: Walthill board violated federal law by denying church permit to build

He said the complaint reflects a commitment to protect the religious liberties of all people in Nebraska.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that Sept. 13, 2017, the village denied Light of the World’s application for a special-use permit to construct a church on property it owns in downtown Walthill. During the same period, the village approved construction of a library and an education center.

The complaint alleges the denial of Light of the World’s application violates a provision of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, known as the “equal terms” provision, that requires religious assemblies to be treated at least as well as nonreligious assemblies.

The lawsuit also alleges that Walthill's actions imposed a substantial burden on the church’s religious exercise in violation of another provision of the act.

In June 2018, the Justice Department announced its Place to Worship Initiative, which focuses on provisions of that act that protect the rights of places of worship and other religious institutions to worship on their land.

The Religious Liberty Task Force was formed a month later.

Omaha attorney Jason Grams said Thursday the Village of Walthill does not comment on pending litigation.