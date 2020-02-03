Jurors hear about things Keadle said and did in the hours after Peru State student disappeared

BEATRICE — Chloe Courtier remembered chit-chatting with a friend in her dorm room at Peru State College early that Friday morning when her phone rang.
It was 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2010.
She saw it was Tyler Thomas and didn’t answer. She told investigators later she was done dealing with drunk people. Courtier, then 20, and her friend, Jade Gordon, already had taken a drunk cheerleader safely home from a party at what's known as the Baseball House, and it was late.
But at 1:25 a.m., when Thomas texted Courtier, this time saying she didn’t know where she was, Courtier said she handed her phone to Gordon and said, “What the hell is going on?"
She put on her shoes and grabbed her coat. They were going to go find Thomas. But before they got out the door, less than a minute after seeing the text, there was a knock at the door.
It was Joshua Keadle, the man now on trial for Thomas' murder.
As Keadle's trial moved into week two, the prosecutor, Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, shifted from testimony about the hours before Thomas’ disappearance to the efforts that morning to find her and to things Keadle did and said as news spread on campus.
Like how he’d told a roommate to tell cops he was with them and asked another friend if he would hold his gun for him. And that early morning knock on Courtier’s dorm room door.
Monday, Courtier said she couldn’t remember Keadle ever knocking on her door previously. Let alone at 1:30 in the morning.
“We never spoke,” she said.
When she opened the door, Courtier said Keadle asked “What’s cooking.” He said something smells good, or something like that.
They weren’t cooking anything, she said. They were going to go look for Thomas, Courtier remembers telling him.
She drove around town, calling Thomas nearly four dozen times by 5:30 a.m. But Thomas still hasn’t been found.
You have free articles remaining.
Prosecutors allege Keadle killed her and dumped her body in the Missouri River.
Monday, Brendan Whitted, a sophomore that fall, said he had broken up with Thomas that summer but they maintained an on-and-off relationship. Thomas was over at his dorm room a lot, and Keadle, his roommate, had met her through him. But they didn’t like each other, Whitted said.
“I don’t know what caused them to have that friction, but they definitely did not like each other,” he said.
Whitted said he remembered playing video games with roommates the morning of Dec. 3, and talking about how Thomas still was missing when Keadle said he thought she was in Omaha.
“I was like, 'How would he know?’" Whitted said.
Jason Rodriguez said he lived at the Baseball House, a popular hangout just off campus. He said Thomas was pretty intoxicated before she got there, there’d been an incident and he had to ask her to leave. About an hour or so later, Thomas was outside trying to get back in the party but he told her she couldn’t. He last saw her walking over the hill toward campus.
When she didn’t show up at her dorm, law enforcement started calling people from the Baseball House in to give statements. Rodriguez said he and Keadle started talking while they waited in line.
“He said he had a gun. He asked if I would hold it for him,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said no.
Seth Sejkora, another of Keadle’s roommates that semester, said when he returned to campus the following Monday after spending the weekend in Lincoln, Keadle mentioned that the cops had been asking questions about Thomas.
“He said he was with me that night, which caught me off-guard,” Sejkora said.
He had left for Lincoln that Thursday afternoon.
Sejkora later told investigators that Keadle had told him to say he was with him that night, though he doesn’t recall him saying that now.
“Whatever I said then is true,” he said in court Monday. "It’s just been a very long time.”
The prosecution is expected to continue its case Tuesday.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger