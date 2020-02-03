Jurors hear about things Keadle said and did in the hours after Peru State student disappeared

BEATRICE — Chloe Courtier remembered chit-chatting with a friend in her dorm room at Peru State College early that Friday morning when her phone rang.

It was 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2010.

She saw it was Tyler Thomas and didn’t answer. She told investigators later she was done dealing with drunk people. Courtier, then 20, and her friend, Jade Gordon, already had taken a drunk cheerleader safely home from a party at what's known as the Baseball House, and it was late.

But at 1:25 a.m., when Thomas texted Courtier, this time saying she didn’t know where she was, Courtier said she handed her phone to Gordon and said, “What the hell is going on?"

She put on her shoes and grabbed her coat. They were going to go find Thomas. But before they got out the door, less than a minute after seeing the text, there was a knock at the door.

It was Joshua Keadle, the man now on trial for Thomas' murder.

As Keadle's trial moved into week two, the prosecutor, Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, shifted from testimony about the hours before Thomas’ disappearance to the efforts that morning to find her and to things Keadle did and said as news spread on campus.