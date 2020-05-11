June return of youth baseball and softball 'a shot in the arm' for players, coaches and parents

There of course will be some challenges. Many towns are scheduled to host large tournaments, which draw hundreds of players and their families.

Tournament organizers will need to designate areas for player warmups that provide the necessary social distancing measures. When games are complete, parents and family members must immediately return to their vehicles. Spectators for upcoming games must remain in their cars during warmups and will be permitted to approach the fields once the team they are there watch enters the field area.

"Organizers of tournaments are going to have a lot of extra work to be able to make sure they comply with all those guidelines," Ricketts said.

Ricketts acknowledged that playing with masks will be difficult, but encouraged spectators to wear them.

"If you are one of the household members there, that's not a bad idea," he said.

Will the return of youth baseball and softball lead to a dialogue about when to start other sports, or how the fall may look?

"It absolutely will," said Matthew Blomstedt, the Nebraska Commissioner of Education. "The reality I think for us is using every little moment to see how coaches interact, how parents work with coaches and their players to make sure there is some safety.