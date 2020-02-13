You are the owner of this article.
Judge sentences ex-prison supervisor to probation
A Red Willow County judge has sentenced a former prison employee who resigned amid allegations of inappropriate contact with an inmate at Work Ethic Camp in McCook to probation.

Bridget Matson, 41, was a chemical dependency supervisor at the Work Ethic Camp and had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for eight years when she was arrested and charged with unauthorized communication with and sexual abuse of an inmate.

She resigned her position at the department as a result and later pleaded guilty to having unauthorized communication with an inmate. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed the more serious charge.

Last week, Red Willow County District Judge David Urbom sentenced Matson to 30 days in jail unless it’s waived at the end of 18 months of probation.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

