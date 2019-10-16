A Lincoln judge has sentenced a former Santee Community Schools superintendent to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds meant for the school.
Paul D. Sellon, 63 of Hamburg, Iowa, pleaded guilty to theft of government money.
On Wednesday, Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf sentenced him to the federal prison term, plus three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $314,121 in restitution.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lynch argued for a prison sentence, saying Sellon was in a position of trust with the school district when he undertook an intentional kick-back scheme to obtain the funds.
Defense attorney Carlos Monzón argued for probation.
He said Paul Sellon and his wife, Sue Ann Sellon, bought a steak house at Nebraska City with their life savings, but lost it when the Missouri River flooded and the interstate closed. After the indictment, he lost his reputation; and in March the couple lost family pictures and other sentimental items in another big flood.
"There's nothing else that he can lose," the attorney said.
In 2017, a grand jury indicted Paul Sellon and his wife on suspicion of theft of government money between 2010 and 2014 and making false statements to the U.S. Department of Education.
In court documents, Assistant U.S. Attorney William Mickle said Paul Sellon, superintendent for the school district on the Santee Sioux Reservation from 2010 to 2014, illegally funneled $314,121 in government money into two businesses he co-owned with his wife.
Sue Ann Sellon has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.