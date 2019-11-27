Judge gives max sentence to man behind staffing scheme that took advantage of undocumented workers

She said Sanchez made millions by paying workers less per hour than the companies paid him and by keeping state income tax, Social Security and Medicare withholdings taken out of their checks for himself.

Woods said taxpayers were left holding the bag.

Sanchez's attorney, Jon Braaten, said his client had been a respected businessman in O'Neill who was friendly with the mayor and head of the chamber of commerce.

"But then, he fully admits, greed took a hold and the ability to turn money off the workers became too easy," he said.

Braaten said there were no doubt some workers benefited from him giving them jobs they couldn't legally have. He hoped those who suffered from Sanchez's greed will be paid soon, thanks to a forfeiture of assets seized by the government.

"This is not a case about fighting immigration policy or systems. It's not a case about undocumented workers and their contribution to the American economy," he said. "It's quite simply a case of illegal activity based on greed."

Braaten said Sanchez wasn't the only one to benefit; so, too, did businesses, management and unknown others.