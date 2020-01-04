Judge finds in favor of Iowa company that sued over construction of National Cemetery near Omaha

A federal judge has awarded more than $600,000 to an Iowa company in a feud over payment for masonry work at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Seedorff Masonry Inc. of Strawberry Point, Iowa, sued Archer Western Construction LLC, of Chicago, and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, of New York City, in U.S. District Court in Omaha in 2018, alleging it hadn't been paid the full amount for labor and materials on the project.

In 2014, Archer entered into a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs to furnish the materials and perform the labor for the cemetery, which opened in 2016. Travelers insured the project.

Seedorff, a subcontractor on the project, agreed to an original contract price of $3,159,869 for labor and materials. Change orders approved by Archer brought the price up to $3,276,784.

But attorneys for Seedorff said Archer only had paid $1,908,037 before a $759,077 payment last April. That left $609,669 unpaid, they contended.

At a four-day bench trial in October, Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. was left to resolve whether Seedorff had proved its claims under the Miller Act, which enables subcontractors to sue if they haven't been paid within 90 days of completing their work, and the Nebraska Construction Prompt Payment Act or NCPPA.