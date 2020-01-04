Judge finds in favor of Iowa company that sued over construction of National Cemetery near Omaha

A federal judge has awarded more than $600,000 to an Iowa company in a feud over payment for masonry work at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Seedorff Masonry Inc. of Strawberry Point, Iowa, sued Archer Western Construction LLC, of Chicago, and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America, of New York City, in U.S. District Court in Omaha in 2018, alleging it hadn't been paid the full amount for labor and materials on the project.
In 2014, Archer entered into a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs to furnish the materials and perform the labor for the cemetery, which opened in 2016. Travelers insured the project.
Seedorff, a subcontractor on the project, agreed to an original contract price of $3,159,869 for labor and materials. Change orders approved by Archer brought the price up to $3,276,784.
But attorneys for Seedorff said Archer only had paid $1,908,037 before a $759,077 payment last April. That left $609,669 unpaid, they contended.
At a four-day bench trial in October, Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. was left to resolve whether Seedorff had proved its claims under the Miller Act, which enables subcontractors to sue if they haven't been paid within 90 days of completing their work, and the Nebraska Construction Prompt Payment Act or NCPPA.
But the main issue was whether Archer had proved its counterclaim that it should be able to offset costs caused by discussions related to a natural flaw on some of the limestone, which delayed the project and added travel expenses.
The VA ultimately accepted the limestone, which Seedorff had gotten from a stone quarry specified by the VA, according to a 26-page decision Thursday.
In it, Rossiter entered the $609,000 judgment Seedorff had sought, plus nearly $138,000 in interest and costs, saying the evidence didn't support Archer's contention that discussions over the stone delayed the project.
He pointed to testimony from a VA engineer who said that while the project was plagued with delays, the stone discussions didn't cause them. Even if it had, the fault was more appropriately attributed to Archer, Rossiter said.
Once the VA initially rejected the limestone, the VA and Archer made it almost impossible for Seedorff to create a corrective-action plan, he said.
But the judge declined to award attorney's fees, saying that Archer's counterclaim wasn't unreasonable.
