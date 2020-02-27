Judge blocks installation of historical horse racing terminals at Fonner Park

A Lancaster County District Judge has blocked plans to install historical horse racing terminals at Fonner Park.

In his order Wednesday, Judge Andrew Jacobsen issued a temporary injunction stopping the Grand Island track from putting in 50 PariMAX terminals, which look like slot machines.

Jacobsen also signaled that the Nebraska Attorney General's Office would likely succeed in its quest to undo a decision by the Nebraska State Racing Commission to approve historical horse racing in the state.

Horse racing industry proponents in Nebraska and other states see these terminals as a way to draw more people to the tracks and sweeten purses for live races which have declined in recent years.

It was expected that once the terminals were up and running at Fonner Park, the state's other tracks in Omaha, Lincoln and Columbus would add them.

The Racing Commission narrowly approved Fonner Park's request to add historical horse racing last summer, but the track had been waiting for the commission's formal order and then for resolution in two lawsuits against it before installing the terminals, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak said.