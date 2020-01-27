You are the owner of this article.
John Kerry to speak at UNO
John Kerry to speak at UNO

John Kerry

Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks in 2016.

 ANDREW HARNIK, The Associated Press file photo

Former Secretary of State and Sen. John Kerry will headline the second Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The event -- which will feature opening remarks by Kerry and a moderated discussion between Kerry and Hagel, a former Secretary of Defense and senator from Nebraska -- will be 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Strauss Performing Arts Center at UNO.

The forum is free; tickets are available to the general public at events.unomaha.edu/hagelforum. Seating is limited, and tickets will be first come, first served. The event will also be livestreamed for an overflow audience in the College of Public Affairs and Community Service building.

The event at UNO is the second installment of the series. It debuted in 2019 with a discussion on pressing global issues between Hagel and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

