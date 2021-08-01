Jim McKee: York had it all from the start

In the fall of 1871 George Harris, of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad’s Land Commission in Lincoln, contacted Congregational minister Rev. C. S. Harrison and asked him to take charge of the Mayflower Colony, which was to settle in York County. Harrison discovered that the city of York then consisted of a total of six buildings, one of which was constructed of sod. Harrison accepted the proposition provided the railroad would give him 40 acres of land on which he could build a Congregational academy.

In 1874 Harrison sold 30 acres of the grant to finance the academy’s construction whose campus would be on the remaining 10 acres. Lumber was brought from Fairmont by oxen and the 30-by-50 foot building with a bell tower and entrance added, was completed at the west end of Seventh Street, later Seventh and Academy streets.

After the building was completed, Harrison applied to the Blue Valley Association of the Congregational Church for acceptance as a church-affiliated academy, however York was deemed too close to Crete, where a Congregational academy already existed, and the application was denied.