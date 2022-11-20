Jim McKee: Woods Brothers started it all

Today the Woods Brothers companies bring to mind their real estate operations and Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph but after the first of the Woods family arrived in Lincoln in 1873 their primary business was livestock auctioning.

Virtually no one would think of them in regard to the various businesses on the south side of Holdrege Street east of 33rd Street, but this was the site of one of their earliest businesses.

When the regents of the University of Nebraska purchased the 320-acre Moses Culver Farm in 1874 to relocate the first agriculture campus from what became the Nebraska State Fairgrounds and today’s Innovation campus, the area was well northeast of the city of Lincoln.

The university’s farm was on the north side of Holdrege Street from 33rd to 48th Street while across Holdrege on the south side were two houses, one far to the east nearly to 48th. At about today’s 36th or 37th Street was the Sullivan farm and home, behind which was the barn of the Lincoln Horse Importing Co. (sometimes the Importing Draft Horse Co.) of which Mr. Sullivan was the president/manager.

Horses, imported from Europe, arrived at the Missouri Pacific Railroad’s Peck’s Grove siding on the west side of 33rd Street south of Apple Street. Dozens of people then routinely arrived to watch the show as the horses were led east on today’s Dudley Street to the barns. About 1880 Fred Woods, who lived in the mansion on the northwest corner of 26th and J streets in Lincoln, incorporated the Watson, Woods Bros. & Kelly Company which owned the farm/horse tract on the south side of Holdrege, bounded by 33rd, 38th and Apple streets. The barns were on the south portion of the farm with offices on the southeast corner of 35th and Holdrege.

Just outside the above photo to the right is the southwest corner of 35th and Holdrege where, about 1915, F. H. Brown opened a confectionery.

On the lot just south of the corner was Brown’s home and, by 1922, his bookstore. The confectionary became a restaurant about 1925, which was often referred to as Hamburger Brown’s.

By the 1935 Lincoln City Directory the business was called the Campus Fruit Stand and Carpenter’s Restaurant. Around 1955 Val and Zena Weiler moved into the house to the south and changed the corner operation’s name to Val’s Sno Crème & Market while east across 35th Street from their home, the tiny building just visible on the right side of the photo was Winne’s Café and months later became Killham’s Restaurant.

1957 saw the birth of a major Lincoln and Nebraskawide restaurant chain as the Weiler’s decided to sell refrigerated pizzas to Ag College Students using Zena’s mother’s recipe. This morphed, almost instantly, into Valentino’s Pizza, which was sold to Tony and Ron Messineo in 1971.

Then, in 2014, the much-altered and enlarged iconic Valentino’s was razed with a new multistoried, modern building housing the new Valentino’s.

Winne’s Restaurant to the east had meantime become the Piano Factory, then the Nebraska Crop Improvement Association until it was also torn down.

The southeast corner of the intersection, shown here as Larry & Gary’s Barber Shop, first opened about 1925 as the Swift Fuel Company filling station, which had an ever-changing ownership until it became a bookstore, then barber shop. The two-story, more commercial appearing building, on the left side of the photo has, in its own way, the most interesting story. When Cotner College in Bethany closed in 1932-33, its academic life ended though it was kept “officially alive.”

The 3513 Holdrege building first appeared in directories around the end of World War I when the upper floor was C. V. Tillman’s home with the first floor listed as his Student Supply & Restaurant.

The Nebraska Christian Missionary Society purchased the building in 1945 and reopened Cotner College there the following year “to supply student ministers for small congregations in Nebraska, and to train ministers knowledgeable in agriculture.”

Arrangements were then made allowing up to 12 credit hours at Cotner College to be transferred to the University of Nebraska. The new school was a success, but it soon became apparent that students did not need the agricultural education portion of their enrollment. A building at 1237 R Street, across the street from Love Library was purchased in 1950 as Cotner House, a dormitory, classroom and library allowing easier access to the University of Nebraska’s main campus.

Cotner House was razed in 1954 and replaced with a three-story brick building for Cotner College, and the Holdrege Street building was razed.

All of the pictured buildings and the old Valentino’s Restaurant were replaced with the current multistoried building featuring Cultiva Coffee, Valentino’s and other retail shops on the ground floor with apartments on the upper floors.

Cotner College later moved from R Street to South 20th, joined with the United Church of Christ as part of ELM, Education for Lay Ministry, which is still a registered nonprofit college, officing on South 69th Street but now without a physical campus.

Absolutely no remnants of the old draft horse importing company are extant, with houses and two fraternities now covering all but the Holdrege Street boundary.