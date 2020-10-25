 Skip to main content
Jim McKee: Where, literally, it all began in Nebraska
editor's pick topical
MEMORIES & MOMENTS

McKee102520

The area around Nebraska's starting point has been cleaned up, mowed and fenced, making it accessible to visitors in the very southeast corner of the state near Rulo. This photo is by Jeff Barnes from 'Cut In Stone, Cast In Bronze.'

 JEFF BARNES

Virtually everything has a beginning point in time and/or place. Nebraska’s birth date in 1854 with the Kansas-Nebraska Act is easily established, but we often forget there is a physical point which also marks the dividing line between the Nebraska and Kansas territories.

Without, and until, that point was established by federal survey, land could not be specifically identified and thus acquired or sold. That point of land is termed “the point of beginning” by Jeff Barnes in his book on Nebraska historical markers.

The first survey in what would not even then be known as Nebraska was done by Baptist missionary Rev. Isaac McCoy or his son John in 1837-38. The survey in what would later become Nemaha and Richardson counties set aside land for “half-breeds and mixed bloods,” known as the Half-Breed Tract.

The Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 organized both territories to be defined federally “beginning at a point on the Missouri River where the 40th Parallel of north latitude crosses the same; thence west …” That Aug. 1, John Calhoun was appointed surveyor general of the territories and was charged to establish the baseline/border between the territories at the 40th parallel.

On Nov. 2, the federal government contracted with John P. Johnson to survey the line from its inception, 108 miles westward with posts marking each mile. The 108 mile limit was specified, feeling it was the furthest west point for settlement “because of apprehensions of Indian interruptions.”

The westward baseline would then merge at a point “40 degrees north of the equator,” the 6th Principal Meridian “97 degrees, 22 minutes, 8 seconds west from Greenwich, England” from which all Nebraska land would be defined. The survey began on Nove. 17 or 18, 1854.

The beginning point was therefore in the extreme southeast corner of Richardson County and the Nebraska Territory. There Johnson and Capt. Thomas E. Lee set an oak post on a flat stone. On May 8, 1855, the oak post was replaced by Charles Manners, U. S. deputy surveyor, with a 6 foot tall, 600-pound, iron post cast in St. Louis. The permanent post, at Squaw Bend on the Missouri River at the intersection of Richardson County, Nebraska, and Doniphan County, Kansas, should have been on the riverbank but instead was sited on the hill above.

The post itself is tapered to the pyramid-shaped top and carries the inscriptions “1854” on its east side, “40 N. Lat.” on its west side, “Kansas” on the southside and “Nebraska” on its north and sat on a flat stone two feet below ground level. The site was further noted as being 6½ miles southeast of Rulo, Nebraska, 200 feet west of the road between Rulo and White Cloud, Kansas, and was further marked with four 12 inch by 3 inch “witness stones” 10 feet from the post and four black oak trees.

Sadly the 1854 line had to be resurveyed when it was found to be “wobbly, crooked, and had gotten so far into Kansas it had to be left there.” From May 5 through Aug/. 8, 1859, the baseline was resurveyed and found to be as much as 63 chains (80 chains to the mile) off. The compete length of the base line was then recorded as 357 miles, 45 chains, 35 links from border to border.

For decades the cast iron post sat, ignored and literally invisible, completely buried in brush, trees and undergrowth.

In 1910, 56 years after the initial start, the state survey was finally considered completed with the “Gates of Sheridan Reservation” in Sheridan County. In 1920 the resurveyed route also reset the cast iron post in a cement base.

On June 11, 1856, the 6th Principal Parallel, the line perpendicular to the baseline, was set by U. S. Surveyor Charles Manners, becoming the western boundaries of Jefferson, Saline, Seward, Butler, Stanton and Wayne counties, known as “The Naming Line.”

In 1988 the Professional Surveyors Association of Nebraska and the Richardson County Historical Society restored the original marker site near Rulo, cleared the overgrowth and even discovered two of the original “witness stones” making the post accessible and fenced as shown in the above photo.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

