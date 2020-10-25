Jim McKee: Where, literally, it all began in Nebraska

The westward baseline would then merge at a point “40 degrees north of the equator,” the 6th Principal Meridian “97 degrees, 22 minutes, 8 seconds west from Greenwich, England” from which all Nebraska land would be defined. The survey began on Nove. 17 or 18, 1854.

The beginning point was therefore in the extreme southeast corner of Richardson County and the Nebraska Territory. There Johnson and Capt. Thomas E. Lee set an oak post on a flat stone. On May 8, 1855, the oak post was replaced by Charles Manners, U. S. deputy surveyor, with a 6 foot tall, 600-pound, iron post cast in St. Louis. The permanent post, at Squaw Bend on the Missouri River at the intersection of Richardson County, Nebraska, and Doniphan County, Kansas, should have been on the riverbank but instead was sited on the hill above.

The post itself is tapered to the pyramid-shaped top and carries the inscriptions “1854” on its east side, “40 N. Lat.” on its west side, “Kansas” on the southside and “Nebraska” on its north and sat on a flat stone two feet below ground level. The site was further noted as being 6½ miles southeast of Rulo, Nebraska, 200 feet west of the road between Rulo and White Cloud, Kansas, and was further marked with four 12 inch by 3 inch “witness stones” 10 feet from the post and four black oak trees.