Although, like many Nebraska “firsts,” the first flouring mills were at Fort Atkinson and Mormon Winter Quarters at Florence in 1847, but with the formation of the Nebraska Territory in 1854 settlers and therefore farmers crossed the Missouri River, quickly producing the need for commercial grain millers.
Horse-powered and steam-powered mills could be located anywhere but water-powered mills were favored early with even Lancaster County, with no rivers, soon attracting their establishment.
The first mill in Lancaster County is usually recognized as Coate’s and Veith’s Mill southwest of First and Van Dorn streets at the north end of what is now Wilderness Park. There, on Salt Creek, they built a brush dam, pond and grist mill with stone burrs in 1866. The mill changed hands several times, was purchased by Colonel Crabb in 1870 and became thereafter known as the Crabb Mill. In 1880 the Lincoln City Directory showed six flouring mills in the area but by 1887 Salt Creek moved its channel leaving the Crabb Mill on dry land. The mill closed and the site became an amusement park, then a Boy Scout camp and today’s Wilderness Park.
Within months a second mill was established in the northeast corner of Lancaster County where the Atkinsons built a sawmill on the east bank of Rock Creek then added a grist mill on the west bank, “a very primitive affair but capable of grinding all the grain an early settler could raise … and was soon patronized for miles around.”
In the same precinct on Rock Creek, Graham’s Mill was built below a rock dam in Section 21 in 1869, then enlarged with rollers becoming known as Lake Mills. Lake Mills became so popular that the miller would often stay up all night grinding so that customers could “start for home the following day.”
T. W. Lowrey’s steam-powered mill opened in Lincoln in 1871. A decade later it was reported that they utilized four burrs with 10 to 15 employees in their three-story building which could turn out 120 barrels of flour a day. An elevator was added giving them storage for 5,000 bushels which was supplemented by grain-receiving depots at Seward, Milford, Roca, Hickman, Firth, Adams, Sterling, Smartville ad Staplehurst. In 1873 Lowery also owned Lancaster Mills at Seventh and K streets.
In 1880 Johnson’s History of Nebraska noted there were seven water-powered mills in Lancaster County and that a new “flouring mill with three run of stone had been erected on Oak Creek.”
Kendall & Smith’s Capital Mills in Section 10 of Lancaster Precinct had opened by 1882 two and a half miles northeast of Lincoln on Salt Creek on a Burlington & Missouri River Railroad siding with an abundance of never-failing waterpower. Their two main buildings, pictured above, were connected by “runways, shafting and conveyors.” Building No. 1 was three-stories tall, 24 by 70 feet and used for receiving, cleaning and storing grain. Building No. 2, with stone for grinding corn, rye, buckwheat and feed, was five-stories tall with “Stevens & Gray Allis steel rollers, purifiers, bran dusters, improved reeds, packers dust collectors, wheat heaters and steam generators.”
“(Thirteen) men and two teams were required” to handle 1,000 bushels of wheat, 500 bushels of corn and 250 bushels of rye or buckwheat daily. The resulting flour was then shipped out by rail car. Capital Mills was expanded in 1888 but closed and razed in 1890.
In addition to Capital Mills, Lancaster County supported Woodlawn Mills south of the city, S. W. Little & Co. Mills between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Neuman & Thackara and the J. W. Stickland Mill in Raymond. All remained water-powered but in 1890 all mills began to switch to steam power. The new steam technology was more reliable, and irrigation began to consume the supply of water in streams. With the advent of railroads, steam mills could be easily imported and gave existing mills an easy way to ship grain in and out. A promotion piece of 1903 predicted Lincoln would become “the milling center of Nebraska.”
Although the date is uncertain, sometime before 1900 locals in Bethany Heights told of an artesian flow which headed at 74th and Leighton then flowed southwest to a pond on the northeast corner of 67th and Holdrege. Every morning, it was said, there was enough water stored in the pond to turn a mill wheel near the southeast corner of 66th and Holdrege streets. The water then flowed on to the southwest, emptied into Dead Mans Run and was later buried in a culvert under North Cotner Boulevad, explaining the street’s diagonal route.
Remnants of the Lancaster County, water-powered mills are almost nonexistent but a conservation survey reported part of the foundation stones of Capital Mill were extant near the confluence of Dead Mans Run and Salt Creek though partially destroyed when Dead Mans Run was straightened and had its banks stabilized with gabions.