Jim McKee: Wahoo's early banks, buildings

In the late 1870s a masonry business block and hotel was built in the not even 10 year old village of Wahoo. Not only was a three-story building very unusual for a village of less than 10,000 people, but the hotel on its upper floors would have a direct connection to the head of 20th Century Fox motion picture company.
The owner of this early building was also a prominent businessman and Wahoo mayor who would disappear without a trace, but his building, which also served as the city’s post office for decades, would live on for over a century.
Briefly known as Leesville, for the Lee brothers who owned the site, the early settlement was soon known as Wauhoo from an Oto Indian word which was respelled Wahoo when the post office was established in the summer of 1869.
William H. Dickinson was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1845, immigrating to the U. S. 20 years later, then homesteading in Saunders County in March of 1869. 1869 also saw J. M. Lee build the first house and open the first store in Wahoo while John Stevens built the Wahoo House hotel a short time later. William Dickinson married Charlotte Adams in 1871 and moved to Wahoo four years later, only two years after the county seat had moved there from Ashland.
Henry Anderson, who had initially worked for the Omaha National Bank in 1870, arrived in Wahoo with $200 and an iron safe and opened the private firm of Anderson & Griffith as Wahoo’s first bank in 1875. In 1881 the firm became the First National Bank of Wahoo with Anderson as president. Dickinson also established the village’s second bank as the Saunders County Bank in 1875, the same year he was made Saunders County Surveyor, and the village of Wahoo was incorporated.
As was frequent in villages before water mains, a windmill and water cistern were built in the middle of the intersection of Fifth and Broadway as a central water source for the community and firefighting. As this became a central point of the business district, Dickinson built a masonry, three-story building on the northeast corner of the intersection facing Fifth Street which housed his bank on the ground floor and the Merchant’s Hotel on the two upper stories.
In March of 1878 Wahoo voted to utilize the “city form of government” which meant that the citizens would elect a mayor and city council. The following month Wahoo was reincorporated as a City of Second class but, because of a change in state law, reverted to village status in 1882. During the intervening years Dickinson was elected city engineer in 1879 and member of the city Board of Trustees in 1880. When they again met “city” requirements in 1886 Dickinson was elected mayor in 1887, 1888 and 1889. During his tenure as mayor, Wahoo built the “first system of incandescent city lighting in the state,” removed the windmill from the center of the street while Dickinson personally was considered largely responsible “in securing … three grand systems of railroads," the Union Pacific, Burlington & Missouri River Railroad and the F. E. & M. V. Railroad. The Dickinson Block was greatly enlarged in 1882, and the post office relocated to its ground level as shown in the engraving above.
Thomas Riddle, who was born in West Virginia, moved to Ashland in 1866, then lived in Rock Creek, opened a general store in Ceresco where he was also postmaster and in 1881 arrived in Wahoo and assumed ownership of the Riddle House Hotel in the Dickinson Building. Dickinson, who owned the Wahoo Electric Light Company, contracted with the city to supply 10 downtown arc lights for $90 a month.
In 1891 the Saunders County Bank of Wahoo was one of four banks in the city with W. Dickinson Jr. as cashier and listed deposits of $49,000. William Dickinson Sr. was a candidate for state senator in 1892 with the Nebraska State Journal calling him “one of the most enterprising citizens of Saunders County and a businessman of rare capacity” but a depression was spreading across the entire United States. On Dec. 29, 1892, local newspapers reported that William Dickinson Sr. had disappeared without a trace. In January of 1893 a headline read “State Bank of Wahoo Voluntarily Closes Its Doors/Banker Dickinson Disappears/Bank Has Little or No Deposits.” The story noted that Dickinson also owned the telephone company and electric light plants, but as both were separate corporations the citizens would not suffer. In 1894 the State Bank of Wahoo was officially declared insolvent.
On Sept. 5, 1902, the Dickinson Block’s hotel, then known as the Riddle House, was the birthplace of Darryl Zanuck, whose grandfather was the hotel’s manager. Zanuck later established and headed 20th Century Fox Studios. In 2009 the hotel, then called the Le Grand, in rapidly deteriorating condition and completely stuccoed over as a bar with apartments on the upper floors, was razed leaving no evidence of its many early connections.
