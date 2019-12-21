Jim McKee: Wahoo's early banks, buildings

In the late 1870s a masonry business block and hotel was built in the not even 10 year old village of Wahoo. Not only was a three-story building very unusual for a village of less than 10,000 people, but the hotel on its upper floors would have a direct connection to the head of 20th Century Fox motion picture company.

The owner of this early building was also a prominent businessman and Wahoo mayor who would disappear without a trace, but his building, which also served as the city’s post office for decades, would live on for over a century.

Briefly known as Leesville, for the Lee brothers who owned the site, the early settlement was soon known as Wauhoo from an Oto Indian word which was respelled Wahoo when the post office was established in the summer of 1869.

William H. Dickinson was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1845, immigrating to the U. S. 20 years later, then homesteading in Saunders County in March of 1869. 1869 also saw J. M. Lee build the first house and open the first store in Wahoo while John Stevens built the Wahoo House hotel a short time later. William Dickinson married Charlotte Adams in 1871 and moved to Wahoo four years later, only two years after the county seat had moved there from Ashland.

