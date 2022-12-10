Jim McKee: UNL's eastward expansion

Given the vast area encompassed by the University of Nebraska today, it’s unimaginable that the Capital Commission originally set aside only about 9.5 acres or four square city blocks of land for the university’s campus.

It becomes even more amazing when Lincoln was given the same land area for a city park, now known as Cooper Park. Within a few years the Moses Culver Farm was purchased, becoming today’s East Campus, but the main campus remained landlocked, surrounded by houses, churches, apartments and small businesses. Then, as World War I started, expansion, slowly at first, pushed the campus north and east. Some of the things displaced may surprise you.

The first building for the university use outside of the original four-square-block site was not intended to merely expand the campus. In April of 1903 Chancellor E. Benjamin Andrews solicited a building grant from John D. Rockefeller, whom he had befriended at Brown University.

William Jennings Bryan and the Omaha World-Herald demanded refusal of the gift, tainted in their view with oil proceeds and worried that it might allow Rockefeller to dictate what was taught in the building. Rockefeller responded by giving The Temple not to the university but to the students and locating it outside the campus, across R Street.

By 1913 the campus was becoming confining, and the regents considered moving the entire university to the “Farm Campus.” A Boston firm tentatively designed an enlarged downtown campus, expanding it from four to 16-square blocks bounded by 10th, 14th, R and U (University Place) streets with a mall at its center.

On Nov. 14, 1914, voters approved a 0.75-mill levy for the school but said the original site should be retained. In 1916 Bessey Hall and Chemistry (later Avery) Hall were built north of the original campus, and 1917 yielded Social Sciences Hall to the east and in 1920 Teachers' College was built on 14th Street north of the just-purchased Ellen Smith Hall at 14th and R.

While the old fence encircling the original campus came down, President of the Board of Regents George Seymour produced a new, enlarged plan, and the regents zoned the neighborhood around the campus to provide for privately owned dormitories and fraternities on 16th Street.

The ink was barely dry on Lincoln’s 1867 plat map when the original University of Nebraska’s campus began to be surrounded with the city. By 1890 the east side of North 14th Street, which would become the campus’ eastern boundary by 1913, from R Street north, already housed Palmer’s Undertaking at No. 506, the three-story Mayes Building at No. 508, which housed McShane & Son Grocery on the street level, a fruit market at No. 518 then a number of residences north to No. 700 (also called 1416 U or University Place).

Residences continued to reign along 14th Street when No. 500 become Ralya Drug and No. 512 became a local grocery chain, the Basket Store No. 9. Retail tenants changed through the 1920s and 1930s, giving way to University Drug’s becoming Campus Drug, the café morphing into the still-remembered Dirty Earl’s, while the apartments, for the most part, became student housing.

Individual houses still filled the blocks north of the Student Union, which consumed the east side of the 400 block of North 14th Street after its completion in 1938. The west side of North 14th street remained residential until Andrews Hall was completed in 1928 and Morrill Hall opened in 1927.

In 1888 two Methodist congregations and attendant chapels/churches were built, bringing the denomination’s congregations to 11. Wesley Methodist, which seemingly had no building until around 1910 when their church was listed on the northeast corner of 29th and Randolph with 106 members, became known as Elm Park Methodist Episcopal around 1917.

Also, in 1888 Emmanuel Mission Methodist Chapel formed on T Street between 12th and 13th or 719 N. 13th St. between 12th and 13th and, in 1910, claimed 111 members.

In 1912 Emmanuel Methodist hired Lincoln architects A. W. Woods and John Corder to design a new brick and stone building at 645 N. 15th St. or 15th and U streets, to cost an estimated $10,000. This would have put their new church just out of the above photo to the upper left. In 1952 Elm Park Methodist and Emmanuel Methodist merged, uniting in the new Christ United Methodist Church at 46th and A streets.

By 1954 all the buildings along North 14th north of the Student Union, several blocks of residences and Emmanuel Methodist Church were razed for the David & Wilson designed, three-unit, 800-capacity Selleck Quadrangle Men’s Dormitory and parking lots.

Today, Dirty Earl’s, the retail stores, apartments, and houses above are but memories but some of the stained-glass windows from Emmanuel Methodist have been resurrected in the north wall behind the sanctuary at Christ United Methodist. The University of Nebraska’s Lincoln campus is now published to be 856 acres, and 2,815 acres if you add East Campus and Innovation Campus. That's is a far cry from the original 9.5 acres of 1867.