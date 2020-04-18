Jim McKee: Trail gave birth to Unadilla

Long before the village of Unadilla existed and before Nebraska Territory was even dreamt of, an American Indian trail led from the Missouri River to the salt flats at what would become Lincoln. Nonetheless, it is said that trail, the Oregon Trail Cut-Off, the subsequent railroad and Nebraska Highway 2 which, more-or-less followed it, is what caused Unadilla to come into being.
Sometime around 1864 James Waller established a road ranche on the Nebraska City to Fort Kearny Trail/Oregon Trail Cut-Off in Otoe County which he named Half Way House, though it is not clear exactly what it was halfway to or from.
With statehood a group of Nebraska City entrepreneurs incorporated the Midland Pacific Railroad to preserve their trailhead businesses and create a connection to Lincoln with a route following the cutoff. When the general route was announced, Strite Axtell, sometimes noted as being from Fairbury, began buying up land along the path in hopes of cashing in on possible siding/depot/village locations.
As the exact railroad line’s map was announced, Axtell platted a 64-square block rectangle in Russell Precinct roughly midway between Syracuse and Palmyra which he named Unadilla for the 1770 settlement of that name in New York.
All three cities were named for New York state locations with Unadilla originally coined from an Iroquois word meaning meeting place. The plat named the north/south streets A to I, the east/west streets 1 to 5, with the railroad running diagonally through it.
The only settlements then nearby were Paisley, a mile west, and Nursery Hill to the east. Paisley, whose post office opened in 1869, in turn delivered mail to Unadilla, often employing the Overland Stage.
In 1872, a year after the Midland Pacific Railroad arrived, William Saunders established a general store in a boxcar parked on the siding and in April an official post office was established while Saunders also built the first house.
By the end of 1873 Abbott’s general store had been physically moved to Unadilla from Nursery Hill while a grain dealer and blacksmith also went into business and the first schoolhouse was finished.
A stone quarry, on the north end of the village, also reported making three large shipments, most probably to the rapidly building capital city of Lincoln but the quarry was never again mentioned. In order to aid the railroad, which seemed to ignore Unadilla, the citizens built a $500 depot on the north side of the tracks and $300 stockyards on a siding, then gave them to the railroad.
A 130-foot iron bridge was also constructed over the river, which aided local businesses while detracting from Nursery Hill. William Saunders then expanded his 23-inch turbine-powered, three-buhr Unadilla Roller Mills a quarter of a mile southeast of the village on the Little Nemaha River in 1875.
The village obtained its first newspaper, the Otoe County Graphic, in 1881 and the following year reported having three mills, two hotels, three general stores, a druggist, millinery, a hardware/furniture store, two grain dealers and a population of 300. 1888 saw the incorporation of the First National Bank of Unadilla, a sort of offshoot of the First National in Syracuse.
The Little Nemaha River, which ran southwest of the village, caused major flooding in 1908. The same year the frame Union Hotel was deconstructed, creating an empty lot which sat until their new brick building took its place on the northwest corner of G and Main Streets in about 1910.
On April 22, 1911, a fire broke out, apparently in the post office, and in less than an hour all but the new brick bank and the grocery store, virtually the entire retail district, was totally destroyed.
With no fire department to respond, the total loss of structures was estimated to exceed $35,000 with less than half covered by insurance. The immediate plan was to turn the entire block into a city park, then to rebuild the business district in brick and stone nearby. Nothing of the plan developed, however the block was rebuilt as fireproof, mainly extant, structures. Not until 1929 did a reliable volunteer fire department organize around a Fifth and I Street station.
About 1961 Nebraska Highway 2 was relocated from its original path along the railroad through the city to the current route north of the city. The railroad still exists as the 54.6 mile Arbor Rail Line which connects a coal-fired power plant near Nebraska City to College View in Lincoln but sees very little use.
On the first Saturday of every February folks in the Unadilla area still bring Unadilla Bill, a stuffed groundhog, out of hibernation to watch his shadow foretell if spring is imminent or illusive.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
