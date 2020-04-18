Jim McKee: Trail gave birth to Unadilla

The Little Nemaha River, which ran southwest of the village, caused major flooding in 1908. The same year the frame Union Hotel was deconstructed, creating an empty lot which sat until their new brick building took its place on the northwest corner of G and Main Streets in about 1910.

On April 22, 1911, a fire broke out, apparently in the post office, and in less than an hour all but the new brick bank and the grocery store, virtually the entire retail district, was totally destroyed.

With no fire department to respond, the total loss of structures was estimated to exceed $35,000 with less than half covered by insurance. The immediate plan was to turn the entire block into a city park, then to rebuild the business district in brick and stone nearby. Nothing of the plan developed, however the block was rebuilt as fireproof, mainly extant, structures. Not until 1929 did a reliable volunteer fire department organize around a Fifth and I Street station.

About 1961 Nebraska Highway 2 was relocated from its original path along the railroad through the city to the current route north of the city. The railroad still exists as the 54.6 mile Arbor Rail Line which connects a coal-fired power plant near Nebraska City to College View in Lincoln but sees very little use.

On the first Saturday of every February folks in the Unadilla area still bring Unadilla Bill, a stuffed groundhog, out of hibernation to watch his shadow foretell if spring is imminent or illusive.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

