Jim McKee: Towns battled to be Hamilton County seat

Like many early Nebraska counties, Hamilton County, with initially very sparse population, started life with a few villages that changed their names and fought for county seat designation.

Following the trend of other counties, the county seat ultimately ended up near the geographic center, while its county-wide population has fallen as people move to larger communities.

Hamilton County, named for Alexander Hamilton, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury under George Washington, had its borders defined by the Nebraska Territorial Legislature on Feb. 16, 1867, but no actual organization was established. On May 3, 1870, when the population of Hamilton County was only 130, a meeting of 18 men was held at the home of John Morris to organize the county, determine officers and set a county seat location.

Although a post office at Farmers Valley in the extreme southeast corner of the county, virtually in York County, opened in 1869, some sources point to Verona on the West Blue River — named for Verona, Wisconsin — which opened in December of 1870, as being the first.

Verona changed its name to Orville City, often called the first “town” in Hamilton County, on land “preempted for the site of the first county seat” by the county commissioners. Orville City was named for the first county clerk, J.D. Wescott’s, son Orville.

After housing records in the homes of county officers, the first Hamilton County courthouse, a 1½-story, frame building, was built in Orville City in May of 1872.

In April of 1871, a group of settlers from Chariton, Iowa, located near the Spafford’s Grove post office, eight miles north of Verona/Orville City. The site was named for Silvester Spafford, the first postmaster, and was marked by two cottonwood trees on Lincoln Creek. Spafford’s Grove was renamed Aurora, for Aurora, Illinois, and platted in May of 1872, with great expectations of becoming the county seat, partially because of its more-central location in the county.

Meanwhile, Orville City slowly grew. On April 19, 1872, the weekly Hamiltonian was established there and the following year, the city claimed to have three grocery stores, three general stores, a hotel and several other small businesses.

Aurora began pushing for the county seat location, and on its first election attempt, actually received 2/3rds of the vote, but the election was deemed illegal. Aurora then offered county officials land and construction of a courthouse if they would relocate the seat there, but on the second vote Aurora did not receive the necessary votes for success.

Still, about 150 men from Aurora blatantly and physically captured the county records from Orville City and moved them to Aurora. The court ruled against the removal and the records went back to Orville City the following spring.

On May 20, 1875, a special election was called, with Aurora receiving a simple majority, but still not enough to meet the then legal minimum. Yet another vote, taken June 28, 1875, gave the city of Hamilton a bare majority, with Orville City receiving only three votes. But again the needed 2/3s majority was not received by any city. Ultimately, a fifth and final vote gave Aurora 481 votes, the city of Hamilton 400 and Orville City 0. With the legal requirement now set at a majority plus one vote, Aurora officially captured the county seat prize.

The frame Orville City courthouse was moved to Aurora but not to today’s courthouse square. In 1876, it was said that practically all of Orville City and the city of Hamilton had been relocated to Aurora. The Orville City building was replaced with a purpose-built, two-story frame building on a brick foundation, this time at the center of Courthouse Square, which was bounded by 3rd, 4th, Grand and Central streets, now renamed as L, M, 12th and 13th streets. That building was expanded in 1886 and 1892.

The city of Aurora was incorporated as a village in July of 1877, and in 1879, the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad arrived south of downtown, followed by a north railroad connecting to the Union Pacific at Central City and a proposed Burlington branch line directly southwest, in 1884.

The years 1890-91 saw construction of two opera houses. The $20,000 Union Hall was built on the north side of the square, with its auditorium on the second floor, and the three-story, masonry Aurora Opera House on the northwest corner of the square, also with its auditorium on the upper floors, with a bank on the ground floor.

Early in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 7, 1894, the courthouse burned, virtually to the ground, under mysterious circumstances, with only a small section of one wall remaining. As questions of arson persisted, discussions began with Lincoln architect William Gray, who was chosen to design the new, extant courthouse. The brick and red-limestone building was completed the following spring. Although one observer noted “a little too much space has been given to the lawyers and not enough to the people,” most bragged it was “better than any other in the state.”

Hamilton County’s peak population occurred in 1890 with 14,065 people and Aurora’s in 1920 at 2,926. Today, the county is estimated to 9,280 people and Aurora with 4,547.

Both opera houses closed, as their upper-floor auditoriums were removed in 1940 and 1942, with most visitors today heading to the Harold Edgerton Explorit Center on South 16th Street.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

