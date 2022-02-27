Jim McKee: Three-term Omaha mayor Chase had storied history

Omaha, through the years, has had many well-respected, famous and a couple of infamous rascals as mayor. One, who was elected three times, though not consecutively, was popular but whose reputation ran a bit in two directions and whose name alone put him on a national list of interesting names still stands out.

Champion Spaulding Chase was born in 1820 in Cornish, New Hampshire. After teaching, then attending law school, he moved to Wisconsin, where he was admitted to the state bar. Ten years later, Chase was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court on the proposal of Daniel Webster. Serving in the Union Army during the Civil War where, on the recommendation of his cousin Salmon P. Chase, who became the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

After mustering out of the army in 1866, Chase arrived in the Nebraska Territory and, on statehood in 1867, became Nebraska’s first attorney general. Also in 1867, while practicing law, Chase was one of the 16 incorporators of the Omaha Horse Railway Company, which received a 50-year charter from the Legislature. The street railway first ran cars from Ninth and Farnam streets to 20th and Cuming for a 10-cent fare. The following year, he was one of the incorporators of Brownell Hall as it moved from Saratoga, Nebraska, just north of Omaha to 16th and Jones within the city. After being appointed to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents in 1869, he served until 1875.

Chase was first elected Omaha’s mayor in 1874 on the Republican ticket. During his term he wrote the book "Corn Is King," developed an early plan for the city’s parks and boulevards and was reported that July as attacking the grasshopper plague that infested Nebraska with a plank “until he was so covered with the sticky insects that he could not see.” During his first term, Chase was also credited with some as successfully ridding Omaha of its professional gamblers, including the notorious “Canada Bill,” but this claim is rigorously denied by his critics.

Omaha writer and historian Ed Morearty wrote in 1880 that Chase ran the city in a free-and-open manner where gambling, drinking and prostitution prospered 24 hours a day and a murder a week was common. While walking near his home at 104 S. 13th Street, Morearty reported hearing a gun shot coming from the St. Elmo Theatre at 112 S. 12th Street, “one of the toughest joints between Chicago and Leadville” and found a man who had been shot.

Both the Omaha Herald and the Omaha Bee editorialized against Chase, who ordered the St. Elmo’s closure, but the end result was owners simply changed the name to The Buckingham Theatre and continued business virtually uninterrupted. Another report claimed the public was merely getting what it wanted, no interference with illegal businesses. Regardless of that claim, Chase lost the next mayoral election to James Boyd, who began a law-and-order administration.

In 1883, Chase was again elected mayor, but by a scant 151 votes. One of his early mistakes in his tenure was to appoint a city marshal, who began pocketing fines he collected from local brothels. The city marshal was arrested, prosecuted and summarily sentenced to the State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

In June of 1884, the Omaha City Council unanimously impeached Chase on a charge of “drunkenness” and appointed the council’s president, Patrick Murphy, to serve out the balance of Chase’s mayoral term. Interestingly, though impeached, Chase was technically not removed from office and though he made no attempt to occupy the office of mayor, he was later able to sue the city for his salary as mayor. That suit proved successful, and Chase collected an estimated $1,000 in settlement.

On the political sidelines, Chase’s Republican Party nominated Lee Estelle of Blair for attorney general against Democrat Henry Estabrook. With strong Republican campaigning in opposition to Estabrook because of his prosecution of the mayor and city clerk for malfeasance, Estabrook was defeated by 4 votes.

After the political smoke cleared, Chase was appointed Collector of U.S. Customs for the Port of Omaha. Col. Champion S. Chase died in November of 1898 and was buried in Omaha’s Prospect Hills Cemetery. Despite the negatives, Chase was president of the Nebraska Humane Society, was Omaha’s mayor for seven years, originator of the Omaha Real Estate Owner’s Association and still only one of two mayors removed from office.

In 1886, the Legislature created Chase County, named in Chase’s honor, and in 1887, the city of Hamilton in Chase County was renamed Champion, also in his honor. Champion Mill, built on Frenchman’s Creek in Chase County, is now a Nebraska Game and Parks historical site.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

