Jim McKee: There are few remnants of Cotner College

As the villages of College View, Normal Heights, University Place, Bethany Heights and West Lincoln were annexed and absorbed by Lincoln, most of their original buildings were gradually lost and mostly forgotten, but in each case, pockets of structures are extant ghosts of their former existence.

Although only faint traces of Bethany Heights and its Cotner College remain, one house, almost unchanged over more than a century, still stands.

In 1872, the Nebraska Christian Missionary Society, which had formed at Rock Bluff in Cass County in 1863, purchased a half-section of land in Hebron with the intent of establishing a college. The plan did not materialize, but in 1884, the church organization acquired 345 acres at Fairfield for $10,500. There, the Fairfield Normal & Collegiate Institute opened with 26 students, changing its name in 1887 to Fairfield College under President William Prince Aylesworth.

In 1886, following the successful examples of University Place and College View, a group of Lincoln businessmen donated from 5 to 85 acres of land apiece, totaling 321 acres, four miles east of Lincoln. A portion of the land was then offered to the Baptist Church free of charge providing it establish a college at the center of the tract. The Baptists declined and the group added a donation of 18 Lincoln lots to the offer extended to the Christian Missionary Society, which accepted it in 1888. The following year, Nebraska Christian University was established at Bethany Heights, named for the site of the first Christian Church college, located in West Virginia.

By 1890, Fairfield College had closed, folded into Nebraska Christian College, which was renamed Cotner College when Samuel Cotner, Omaha businessman and brother-in-law of J.Z. Briscoe, one of the Lincoln promoters, donated a 55-acre tract to the school to head off financial problems centered around a national depression. The year 1890 also saw Bethany Heights incorporated as a village with a population of 230.

James Alexander Beattie was born in 1845 in Ohio, attended Bethany College in West Virginia, and became a Disciples of Christ minister in 1870. He was president of the Nebraska State Normal School at Peru before beginning to teach at Cotner College, becoming chair of the Economics and Sociology Department in 1889 while also dedicating himself to the school’s finances. As Cotner’s field agent, he also scouted students and worked in the interest of the college library. In 1889, Beattie purchased three lots north of the campus on today’s Colby Street.

In 1892, Beattie, then also president of the Nebraska Christian Education Board, built the extant 2½-story, frame Queen Anne house on the center lot, said to be exactly on a line to the north door of the college’s building. Later, while also holding the title of Cotner’s vice chancellor, Beattie sold the house to Samuel Albert Miles.

When the Miles family moved into the house, son Clarence enrolled in Bethany High School, graduating in 1904. Clarence then entered Cotner College, becoming captain of the basketball team and graduating in 1911.

He entered Harvard Law School, graduating in 1914, was admitted to the Nebraska bar but then left to become Professor of Law at Idaho State University in 1917. Returning to Bethany in 1920, Miles had a law office in Lincoln’s Terminal Building at 10th and O streets. He became president of the Lancaster County Bar Association in 1925 and Lincoln City Attorney in 1939. In 1947, Miles was elected Lincoln mayor for two terms. He died in 1959 and was buried in Wyuka Cemetery.

Bethany Heights, which sought annexation as early as 1921, was finally a part of Lincoln, along with University Place, in 1926. The main building of Cotner College was dismantled and the campus grounds replatted as residential in 1951 by Larry Price and Jim Kerrey.

James Beattie’s daughter, Merle, joined Lincoln Public Schools in 1906, serving for 45 years, and was on the Lincoln Board of Education in 1953, the year that Beattie School at 1901 Calvert was built and named in her honor.

The Beattie/Miles house at 6706 Colby was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990. Possibly one or two other faculty houses are extant, as is the Cotner College Women’s Dorm. The Miles Block on the west side of the 2200 block of North Cotner Boulevard stands with its name in stone above the central door, but virtually all other remnants of Cotner College are gone, living on only in school annuals, books and hundreds of photos.

