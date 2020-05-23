Jim McKee: The theaters of Scottsbluff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Scottsbluff was not even a decade old, the Burlington Railroad having arrived in the spring of 1900, and the village created that July, when, in 1907, three major building projects were begun -- The McCreary Business Block, Marquis Opera House and the Shumway house/Mid-west Hospital.

Scottsbluff, only a few miles north of the county seat of Gering, was about to bloom and one of the major signs of a village becoming a city was the establishment of an opera house, giving traveling entertainment of every description a venue.

Lewis Marquis arrived from Canada in what would become Scottsbluff in 1889 and began establishing lumberyards and brickmaking factories. In 1907 an industry publication, “The Moving Picture World,” announced that Marquis was beginning construction of a theater at Main and Wapta streets, though there was no mention of its ever considering the new concept of motion pictures as the title of the magazine hinted.

Completed in 1909-10, the Opera House Block on the northeast corner of 16th and Broadway included not only the Marquis Opera House but retail shops on the main floor and actors' hotel rooms. The Victorian designed building read as a three-story structure but in fact was only two-stories tall with the high-ceilinged, over 600-seat, raked-floor auditorium on the top story.