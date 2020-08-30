Jim McKee: The story of the other Morton

In December of 1854 Thomas Morton became chairman of a committee with J. Sterling Morton chosen a delegate to a Nebraska Territorial Convention. The convention resolved and sent an official statement to U. S. President Franklin Pierce saying that Acting Governor Cuming, in not allowing the city of Bellevue a representative in the territorial government, was “neither an upright honest nor honorable man ... an unprincipled knave” who should be removed as acting governor. Although President Pierce ignored the request, the two unrelated Mortons became “prominent for many years afterward in the affairs of the commonwealth.”

On May 12, 1860 a fire, which started in a butcher’s shop, destroyed most of Nebraska City’s downtown businesses including the newspaper and old block house. “The majority of the money reinvested in Nebraska City was spent by Thomas Morton to build new facilities for Nebraska’s oldest newspaper The News.” One of the immediate changes was that the “two Mortons, editors and proprietors, bought the Wyoming Telescope (located several miles north) and (the) printers at Otoe City eight miles south of Nebraska City on the Missouri River.”