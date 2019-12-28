Jim McKee: The roots of Rathbone Village

By the late 1930s Adelson had opened the Leon Adelson Grocery Store at 1338 South St. and hired Sam Davidson as clerk. By 1942 the store was again named Leon’s Stop & Shop and also housed Leon’s Coffee Shop. 1951 saw a move to the east to 17th and South streets, across the street from Beechner’s Grocery.

Samuel Harvey Rathbone was born in New York City in 1889 but moved to Lincoln as a child, graduating from Lincoln High School in 1907, where he excelled in track and football. Soon known simply as Harvey Rathbone, he again went out for both football and track at the University of Nebraska. In 1910 he was “credited with the [university’s] single game record for touchdowns-seven.” On graduation in 1911 Rathbone became an assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska for two years.

By 1916 his profession had shifted to real estate where he had already promoted an 80-acre development, building a third of the tract’s houses. Also in 1916, Rathbone traveled to Chicago where he purchased a tract of land south of South Street from C. J. Bradfield for his Sheridan Park Investment Co. As he platted the land, he then named the principal street Bradfield Drive. Some of his principles at the time were to later be questioned as the original covenants on lots in his subdivision allowed “no person other than Caucasians race ... except as servant … to own” property.