Jim McKee: The rise of the Russian Bottoms

One of the oldest, and virtually intact, neighborhoods in Lincoln encompasses an area generally bounded by First Street and Salt Creek on the west, Ninth Street, A Street on the South to G Street and is still widely known as the Russian Bottoms.
Nearly entirely residential today, it once had perhaps the highest concentration of small, family-owned grocery stores in the city and is the site of Lincoln’s first park.
In 1763 Catherine the Great, Czarina of Russia, and originally a German herself, worked with Frederick the Great of Germany to settle and populate the Ukraine and Volga regions of Russia. It was also Catherine’s intent to establish a population which would create a buffer against invaders from the east with a citizenry largely composed of agriculturalists, educators and scientists.
To that end Germans were offered free land, free passage, complete freedom of religion, no military conscription and exemption from taxation. Just over a century later, in 1870, Czar Alexander II realized the immigration plan had perhaps worked a little too well and, with about 750,000 Germans living in Russia, ended all inducements.
Within a short time, emissaries were sent to the U.S. and Canada to determine what possibilities might exist for the Germans in Russia to recolonize. The midcontinent of North America offered a great possibility on virtually every examined proposition and, in 1876, the first small group of 30 German-speaking Russians arrived in Lincoln.
Nearly all of the immigrants settled on low-lying land owned by the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, which was very reasonably priced, west of Ninth Street and south of Lincoln’s downtown.
One major downside of locating on the lowland bordering Salt Creek was its propensity to flood. Since 1861 floods were reported in the area and in 1874, about the time of the first Germans from Russia’s immigration, flood control was a topic of discussion.
Every few years, flooding continued. A major rain event Oct. 12, 1889, caused water to collect at the old salt basin northwest of Lincoln which backed up Salt Creek into the bottoms. Park School opened for shelter. Ultimately, in 1950, six people were killed and literally every home and businesses suffered damage. The result was the 1960 Salt Valley Watershed District, which built several dams including Holmes Park dam and lake, straightened Salt Creek’s channel and seemingly ended flooding in the area.
There were no grocery stores listed in the area soon to be called the Russian or South Bottoms in 1882 however about 1891 Henry Amen immigrated from Frank, Russia, and, while working for the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, bought the home and grocery store of Henry Bruse at 241 F Street. Then, almost simultaneously, there were four groceries at 619 A, 441 D, 201 F and 356 D streets as well as Bratlein’s Meat Market at 441 F St.
The number of grocers steadily increased, reaching a peak of 18 in 1930, all but four on lettered streets in the area. In the wake of the Great Depression, the number of grocers fell rapidly and by 1940 only four remained.
In 1960 three survived but by the early 1970s all were gone, with the last two, the B Street Market at 710 B becoming Bailey’s Antique Store and Amen’s at 201 F St. sat empty.
Why there was such a density of small grocers in the area requires speculation. There was not only no form of transportation save walking and because a very large percentage of the population listed their occupation a laborer, there was little excess money for anything which could be made at home and little ability or incentive to venture outside the neighborhood.
This also explains why the neighborhood had no cafes or poolhalls and only one saloon, operated briefly by the Alles brothers on South Sixth Street.
Because most immigrants arrived speaking only German, they tended to patronize neighbors who shared their common language. All of the grocery stores were single-owner stores with one bakery and one meat market in the mix though a few also sold items like oats and grain, presumably intended for the occasional horse or small livestock like chickens.
By driving or walking the neighborhood today, one can quickly find the two largest store buildings at 201 F and 710 B streets as well as many of the small stores now converted to homes. In 1983 the American Society of Germans from Russia built their world headquarters, archives and library at 631 D St. If you call ahead you may also be able to visit their recreated village to the south of the main building and learn more about their many grocery stores and self-contained lifestyle.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
