Jim McKee: The rise of the Russian Bottoms

The number of grocers steadily increased, reaching a peak of 18 in 1930, all but four on lettered streets in the area. In the wake of the Great Depression, the number of grocers fell rapidly and by 1940 only four remained.

In 1960 three survived but by the early 1970s all were gone, with the last two, the B Street Market at 710 B becoming Bailey’s Antique Store and Amen’s at 201 F St. sat empty.

Why there was such a density of small grocers in the area requires speculation. There was not only no form of transportation save walking and because a very large percentage of the population listed their occupation a laborer, there was little excess money for anything which could be made at home and little ability or incentive to venture outside the neighborhood.

This also explains why the neighborhood had no cafes or poolhalls and only one saloon, operated briefly by the Alles brothers on South Sixth Street.

Because most immigrants arrived speaking only German, they tended to patronize neighbors who shared their common language. All of the grocery stores were single-owner stores with one bakery and one meat market in the mix though a few also sold items like oats and grain, presumably intended for the occasional horse or small livestock like chickens.

By driving or walking the neighborhood today, one can quickly find the two largest store buildings at 201 F and 710 B streets as well as many of the small stores now converted to homes. In 1983 the American Society of Germans from Russia built their world headquarters, archives and library at 631 D St. If you call ahead you may also be able to visit their recreated village to the south of the main building and learn more about their many grocery stores and self-contained lifestyle.

