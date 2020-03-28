Jim McKee: The rise and fall of Rising City

Hurd & Ladd General Merchandise announced that in 1892 they were going to build a 50-by-80 foot, two-story, brick building on South Main Street to house their store, a drug store and the Commercial Bank on the main floor with an opera house and meeting rooms, accommodating up to 400, on the second.

When competed, the building was known as the Opera House Block, however it was better known as the Leader Block, named for the general store, which occupied much of the ground floor as shown above.

The Union Pacific officially took over its division, the Omaha & Republican Valley Railroad, with little effect other than remodeling the depot.

After a crowded dance in the American Legion Hall on the second floor of the Leader Block, around 3 a.m. of Dec. 12, 1923, a fire broke out in the former grocery. Although the local fire department was aided by help from both Shelby and David City, the entire building and a number of businesses were completely destroyed, some with no insurance coverage.