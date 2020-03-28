Jim McKee: The rise and fall of Rising City

Highways, like the railroad, can either make or break a community. In the case of Risings, today’s Rising City, the railroad literally created it while the highway, which made it easier to trade in the larger city of David City, also was a great contributor to its waning.
In 1870 Polk County was calved from the west edge of Butler County, the same year that Samuel Rising and later his sons Albert, Dennis and Joseph arrived from Michigan, settling on pre-empted land.
The following year, at a site about two miles northeast of the Risings' land, Clinton Cobb opened a general store in which he also had a post office, which he named Summit after a village in Wisconsin. Within a few months the hamlet had Methodist and Congregational churches. The Union Pacific Railroad, eager to sell land as well as populate the area, announced they had 120,000 acres of land for sale in Butler County.
S. H. H. Clark of the Union Pacific Railroad proposed building a railroad line west from Valley to Stromsburg in order to promote settlement and create freight for the railroad’s main line. The initial construction was funded by Saunders County bonds, then, if Butler County would vote an additional $119,000 for bonds, they said would build the line through David City.
When voters approved the bonds, the line thus created was termed the Union Pacific’s first agricultural branch, known as the Omaha & Republican Valley Railroad. The new railroad reached David City in 1877. The path from David City towards Stromsburg led through land owned by Samuel Wright Rising, Albert Rising and A. F. Farpenning.
Each of the owners then transferred 40 acres to the railroad on which they built a Y connection, stockyard and depot which they named Risings, sometimes called Rising’s Station.
J. C. Paxton purchased the Cobb store at Summit which he physically moved to Risings and in October of 1878 renamed the post office Risings. Thus, Paxton’s store on the north side of the railroad became the new city’s first merchant. 1878 also saw the construction of the Commercial House, Risings’ first hotel.
The railroad also platted the 16-square block village in Section 10 of Reading Precinct with five east/west streets named for trees and five north/south streets named for Nebraska counties. The only building specifically noted on the plat was the school about two blocks east of the plat.
During the summer of 1879 the railroad reached its terminus at Gothenburg. That year the Union Pacific noted that all of the government land had been taken but the railroad still had around 20,000 acres available for $3 to $7 an acre. The total population of Reading Precinct was 622 with Butler County reporting a total of 7,310. In 1880 Risings’ peak population of 775 was reached and reported in the brand new weekly Independent. Next door, in Polk County, the village post office of Arcade, then renamed Cyclone, was moved and renamed Shelby.
By 1882 the railroad depot was still named Risings, but the post office was officially Rising City and with a trading area which included Shelby in Polk County, Rising City had a hotel, meeting hall, school, a number of businesses and a new $4,000 Methodist church building.
Hurd & Ladd General Merchandise announced that in 1892 they were going to build a 50-by-80 foot, two-story, brick building on South Main Street to house their store, a drug store and the Commercial Bank on the main floor with an opera house and meeting rooms, accommodating up to 400, on the second.
When competed, the building was known as the Opera House Block, however it was better known as the Leader Block, named for the general store, which occupied much of the ground floor as shown above.
The Union Pacific officially took over its division, the Omaha & Republican Valley Railroad, with little effect other than remodeling the depot.
After a crowded dance in the American Legion Hall on the second floor of the Leader Block, around 3 a.m. of Dec. 12, 1923, a fire broke out in the former grocery. Although the local fire department was aided by help from both Shelby and David City, the entire building and a number of businesses were completely destroyed, some with no insurance coverage.
The town struggled and, in some ways, never recovered after the fire, but much of the business loss was also attributed to the opening of Highway 92, which siphoned off trade to their larger neighbor of David City. A new brick high school was completed in 1926 with remodeling in 1969, which added a cafeteria, gym and classrooms, but like many small communities, a consolidated high school drained off all but the junior high school in 2011. The junior high school survived until 2017 when it too decamped to the smaller city of Shelby in Polk County.
Rising City, which once thrived by attracting “only an intelligent class of people,” had a population of 374 in the 2010 census with a prediction of around 350 for 2020, less than half its peak of 775.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions.
