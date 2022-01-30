Jim McKee: The making of a monumental mural in Lincoln

Since its last major use in 2014, a year after the Pinnacle Bank Arena opened, Pershing Municipal Auditorium has faced demolition. Two questions have continually circulated: what would the square block on Centennial Mall ultimately contain and what was the fate of the mosaic tile mural on its west façade?

When the City Auditorium at 308 S. 13th St. burned to the ground on April 15, 1928, plans to replace it started almost the next day. The land had been purchased by Lancaster County, the building owned by the city, but the fire insurance, inexplicably, was owned by the American Legion.

Financing the new proposal was complicated by the Great Depression. By the late 1930s about the only question answered came when the students of Havelock, Bethany and University Place voted on the name of their new high school, which would replace the three old ones. They were informed their choice of Pershing High school could not be used because the new auditorium would be named in Gen. John J. Pershing’s honor.

In 1939 the American Legion campaigned for a 10-year annual tax of $75,000 to build a new auditorium on the old site, which, though approved by the voters in May, did not advance as funding was not adequate for the plans. Two years later a 20-year plan for a $75,000 annual levy was again approved, the city acquired the old Lincoln High School block on South 15th Street and a tentative $900,000 plan was approved.

Unfortunately, World War II and the Korean War intervened, and the plan was again set aside. Finally, in May of 1949, a $1.5 million auditorium was approved but when the lowest bid for construction was submitted for $2,623,000 in 1950, the city was forced to reject it.

In 1947 the Woods Charitable Fund purchased the land on 33rd Street from J to O streets from Mrs. George Hippee Rogers for $62,000 plus an additional gift from Mrs. Rogers. The area, known as Rogers Tract, was first planned as a park but in 1952 determined a good site for the auditorium.

In 1952 steel availability due to post-war demand proved to be an obstacle but the big hurdle came when the new bond issue failed to list the Rogers Tract as the site. The State Supreme Court ruled against the sale of the bonds saying they specifically called for the formerly approved building to be at 13th and M streets downtown.

Plans submitted by Davis & Wilson Architects for a multipurpose auditorium on the old high school block at 15th and N streets were approved in 1954 and that year the city council signed off on the now $2,100,000 plan.

On April 23, 1956, the 300 pound granite cornerstone for Pershing Auditorium was laid with Mayor Clark Jeary and Dr. Charles Arnold as speakers. With the cornerstone laid, the work continued on what was described as a Bedford stone-sheathed uninsulated 300 by 300 foot concrete block box with a granite base over a steel skeleton which, ultimately cost $2,100,000 to build and $350,000 to equip and furnish.

The open, but for columns, lower level had 28,000 square feet of space while the main-floor auditorium encompassed 17,000 square feet. The auditorium itself had 4,570 permanent, tiered seats with the entire facility seating 8,000 by also using the 90 by 80 foot floor for temporary seats. The stage itself was 40 feet deep by 110 feet wide and 60 feet tall with six curtains and a 36-panelled trap door floor plus an orchestra pit.

When installed on the main floor, the 80 by 165 foot ice rink was frozen by a 250-ton compressor/freezer which circulated brine though eight miles of piping. The floor also accommodated a $12,000 roller skating floor. Fifteen dressing rooms completed the auditorium, which was surrounded by meeting rooms.

The mural on the west exterior was designed by Leonard Thissen and William Hammon to depict the building’s many planned uses. The 140 by 38 foot mural consisted of over 763,000 inch-square tiles in 40 shades/colors, constructed in one by three-foot sections by the Cambridge Tile Company in their Cincinnati, Ohio, building.

The sections were then shipped to Lincoln where they were affixed to metal cleats against a plaster base. When completed it was said the “mural has a life expectancy equal to that of the building.” It was also claimed to be “the largest of its kind in the western hemisphere.”

The new Pershing Auditorium was dedicated in 1957 “after nearly 29 years, four building bond elections, two State Supreme Court decisions and a couple of wars.” The official opening March 10 featured Johnny Carson, and that June the ice skating rink was opened to the public.

The Pinnacle Bank Arena opened in August of 2013 and in August of 2014 the last Pershing concert featured the Goo Goo Dolls with the last roller derby held later the same month on the main floor. The first estimate in 2016 to remove the tiles was a total of $1.2 million for the entire project. In 2021 a new cost and feasibility study for the mural’s possible removal was announced.

Rogers Tract was renamed Woods Park in 1957 around the time of Pershing Auditorium’s opening and though the site did not become the home of the auditorium, it did open the city’s first Olympic-sized swimming pool on Memorial Day of 1964 and is also home to indoor tennis courts.

While Pershing’s mural was ultimately upstaged by a university library in Mexico City, for a time Lincoln was also home to the “largest mural in oils (12 by 96 feet) in the U. S.” as Jimmy Ernest’s “The Riches of Nebraska” was affixed to the south interior wall of the Continental National Bank at 12th and N streets.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

