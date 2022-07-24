Jim McKee: The first bank in Lincoln

The First National Bank of Lincoln was not the first national bank in Nebraska, being preceded by two in Omaha and one in Nebraska City, but it was the first in Lincoln, third in Nebraska and No. 1,798 in the United States.

The name lived on for more than a century and is still well remembered as one of the economic founders of the city.

The city of Lincoln was scarcely a year old when James Sweet of Nebraska City and his nephew, Nelson Brock, opened their private bank on the southwest corner of the Sweet Block on the northeast corner of 10th and O streets in June of 1868.

Private banks were often the first banks established, not incorporated entities but partnerships operating as specialized institutions, and reached their peak in numbers in the 1870s. Sweet & Brock quickly became the bank for Lincoln, Lancaster County and the state of Nebraska but closed in 1871 with the inception of the State National Bank of Lincoln.

After the 1960s, private banks became primarily associated with high net-worth individuals.

Amasa Cobb was born in Illinois in 1823, admitted to the Wisconsin State Bar in 1850 and moved to Lincoln in 1870, having been a justice of the peace, postmaster, district attorney, state senator, colonel in the Civil War and U.S. congressman before his arrival in the capital city.

In Lincoln, Cobb joined H.T.M. Marquette in a law partnership located in their two-story, brick building on the northwest corner of 10th and P streets. In 1870, Cobb and J.F. Sudduth set up a second private bank.

On Feb. 13, 1870, a meeting in their “banking rooms” included Cobb, later Lincoln’s mayor in 1875; E.E. Brown, mayor in 1872; Robert Silver, mayor in 1873 and 1876; and three others.

Cobb then traveled to Washington, where he was granted a federal charter by the Comptroller of the Currency, and the First National Bank opened for business that March.

A month later, deposits totaled $70,412, with capital stock listed at $35,000. In 1872, First National began planning a new, three-story building on the southeast corner of 10th and O. Bank assets had grown to $232,969.97.

In 1874, after the move to O Street, John Fitzgerald, Lincoln’s purported first millionaire and railroad contractor, became the president of First National while Sudduth continued as vice president.

After surviving the depression of 1873, the 1895 depression saw Lincoln’s population decrease for the first time. By the end of the year, it was becoming evident that a run on the bank was waiting in the wings and its failure was imminent.

First National immediately saw the Burlington Railroad, already a major depositor, as a savior. After first declining to increase deposits, the railroad responded, without president Charles Perkins' knowledge or permission, to allow Perkins’ name to be published as a member of the bank’s board of directors.

Perkins, at first incensed, quickly saw the bank’s possible failure as negatively affecting the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County, the state of Nebraska and their railroad’s own deposits and reacted by purchasing the bulk of the bank’s capital stock. The ploy worked perfectly and by 1900, the bank was considered completely healthy.

With the turn of the century, S.H. Burnham purchased Perkins’ stock and became the president of First National, which consolidated with American Exchange Bank, which had been formed by Lincoln wholesale grocer Isaac Raymond in 1885.

Further consolidations, all of which preserved the name First National, included the 1872 State National, 1882 Lincoln National and 1890 Columbia National.

First National Bank created First Savings Bank in 1911 at the same point in time it razed its 10th and O street headquarters, hiring architects Hyland & Green of Chicago to design a new eight-story building to be constructed by Seldon-Beck Co. of St. Louis.

Acquisitions continued, as First National Bank purchased City National in 1923, Central National in 1929 and Continental National in 1960. The latter brought a name change to First-Continental National Bank, but it dropped the word Continental as its new 20-story building was completed on the northwest corner of 13th and M streets in 1968.

First National Bank of Lincoln and Omaha National affiliated as FirsTier Bank NA in 1984. A list of First National’s acquisitions published in 2012 noted that FirsTier Bank was “inactive as of 1996-02-20. Merger without Assistance.”

Two of First National Lincoln’s buildings still stand, as do a couple of bank buildings from institutions it absorbed over the years. Three different lists of Lincoln’s banks, all in 2022, show there are “101 branches of 22 banks in Lincoln,” another shows 20 banks with 126 branches in the city, while a third indicated there are 118.

The only complete building currently standing on the entire block bounded by Ninth, 10th, P and Q streets is on the northwest corner of 10th and P, a bank — City Bank & Trust.