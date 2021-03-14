Jim McKee: The evolution of Arbor Lodge

Of the many thousands of visitors who turn up annually in Nebraska City, most visit Arbor Lodge and its adjacent park, associating it with its original owner and instigator of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton.

What many, if not most, of the visitors who see the many family mementoes, photos and artifacts don’t realize is that J. Sterling Morton never saw the mansion we marvel at today. The almost constantly changing and growing house, which was begun in 1855, probably contains some of the original timbers, but they are far from obvious.

A 22-year-old Julius Sterling Morton and 21-year-old Caroline Morton set out from Detroit on their wedding day, Oct. 30, 1854, for the not-even-one-year-old Nebraska Territory.

After traveling by train to St. Louis, steamboat to St. Joseph and stagecoach to Omaha, they finally reached Bellevue, their first Nebraska home. The Mortons' first house was a “two-room log cabin high on a bluff above the Missouri River” across from Trader’s Point, Iowa.

Early the following year Morton became editor of the Nebraska City News, living briefly at the Planter’s House hotel in Kearny City, which would ultimately become part of Nebraska City itself. That spring he claimed squatter’s rights on 160 acres of prairie west of Nebraska City.