Jim McKee: The end and start of Clay County

It is unusual, but not unheard of, for a Nebraska county to pick up stakes and move.

Pierce County, for example, was created, disappeared and was later resurrected miles from its original site. The same is true of Clay County, which, until July of 1864, existed as a square entity between Lancaster and Gage counties but disappeared as it was divided in half, split between its north and south neighbors.

Clay then reappeared, west of its original location, on the Oregon Trail/Pony Express route. The new Clay County is most often remembered as the site where, in 1864, George Roper’s two daughters were captured by the Sioux and where vigilantes lynched Elizabeth Taylor and Tom Jones (not that Elizabeth Taylor or that Tom Jones). As might be anticipated, Clay County’s history was much tamer.

The first settler in new Clay County is usually credited as J. B. Weston, who established a stop on the Oregon Trail in the county’s northwest corner, in 1857. The site, though reported in two slightly different locations, was at Pawnee Ranche, one mile east of Spring Ranche which was established in 1861 and is also reported as Pony Express Station No, 9.

Although unorganized, new Clay County is noted as having been established in 1867 and by 1870 reported a total population of 54, still technically too small to be organized. The first post office in the county’s area was Liberty Farm Ranch which opened in January of 1871 at Pony Express Station No. 8 with Reuben Peach as postmaster. 1871 also saw the construction of about 25 miles of track by the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, which created interest in further settlement.

Acting Nebraska Gov. Wm. H. James signed an act calling for an organizational election for the 576 square mile county in 1871. That August the village of Sutton was platted, and the post office opened, then at the Oct. 14, 1871, election, held at Mr. Alexander’s home near the later site of Harvard, Sutton received 56 of the total vote of 89 to make it the first county seat.

Harvard’s post office opened in December of 1871 on land owned by the Burlington Railroad’s South Platte Land Company. Harvard, as part of Thomas Doane’s, the Burlington’s chief engineer’s alphabetical depot/townsite plan, — Asylum, Berks, Crete, Dorchester, Exeter, Fairmont, Grafton and Harvard — which had only four pre-emption cabins in addition to the depot until the plat of Harvard was completed that fall by the land company. In 1872 the St. Joseph & Denver Railroad added its 23 miles of track in the southwestern portion of the county.

Until the first county courthouse was completed in 1873, county business was conducted in Sutton, in the Main Street private business office of R. G. Brown, who was also the county treasurer. By 1874 the Clay County population had grown to 3,622 and “wild land” in the county was reportedly selling for $3 to $8 per acre.

In 1875 community interest in the county seat site began to heat up and on Sept. 20 an election was held pitting Sutton against Harvard, Fairfield and an unspecified “center of county” site but results seem unreported.

The ”center of county” location proved to be at Marshall post office, which had opened in 1873. Then, on Nov. 7, 1876, an election saw Harvard voted as the county seat as it garnered 802 votes over Sutton’s 696, but the state legislature required a three-fifths majority to move a seat, resulting in Sutton’s keeping the prize.

To keep the political pot stirred, an 1878 election saw Sutton 800, Harvard 650, Edgar 550, and Fairfield 350, but that winter Clay Center was platted around the Marshall post office dead in the center of the county.

The Nebraska legislature removed the three-fifths requirement allowing a simple majority of move a county seat. Then in the summer of 1879 Clay Center was platted by the town site company with 600 lots on land purchased from the South Platte Land Company. For unclear reasons, Sutton removed its bid on Feb. 20, 1879, so that an election on Nov. 7 yielded Clay Center 1,967 votes, Harvard 1,867. Although the vote was contested, “county records were whisked out of Sutton in the dead of night” and moved to O. P. Alexander’s building in Clay Center.

The election question became dicey when County Judge E. P. Burrett refused to move his office to Clay Center, resulting in his impeachment while Harvard appealed the vote count. The Nebraska Supreme Court stepped in, ordering the records be moved back to Sutton while Burrett was reinstated.

In 1880 a brick courthouse was completed in Sutton putting the city on firm grounds for retention of the county seat. In 2022 Clay County’s population is estimated at 6,193. The remaining incorporated cities in the county are: Sutton 1,368, Clay Center 859, Deweese 24, Edgar 472, Fairmont 414, Glenvil 380, Harvard 1,184, Inland 58 (or zero), Ong 60 and Saronville 58.