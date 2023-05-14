Interestingly there are Nebraska counties where some county officials lived in adjoining counties and one county seat, population 25, is so small that there is not a single retail establishment.

Cherry County, with an area of 6,048 square miles, is not only in two time zones but is physically larger than three states, while Blaine and Arthur counties, both with populations of just over 400, vie for being the 5th or 6th least populated counties in the U.S. per square mile. It also might come as a surprise to learn that there is a community that is larger than its county seat and next largest city combined while its school district is in an adjacent county.

On March 6, 1855, the Nebraska Territorial Legislature created Izard, a 30-by-40-mile county named for the second territorial governor Mark Izard, and set the county seat at Hunton.

The following January its boundaries were redefined and in 1857 the federal survey was completed, allowing legal land ownership. Sadly, with the onset of the Civil War, Mark Izard chose to join the Confederate Army, which caused the legislature to rename the unorganized county Stanton, in honor of Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of War, Edward Stanton. At the same time the borders were again redefined making its area 432 square miles.

Although disputed by springtime settlers, brothers Charles and Mitchell Sharp, who settled on Humbug Creek, are often referred to as Stanton County’s first settlers. In October (or December) of 1866 Stanton County was organized at an election with the total of 13 votes unanimously choosing the city of Stanton as its seat of government.

It has also been noted that all decisions were unanimous though no official records are extant to prove it. In July of 1868 the Pleasant Run post office was created on A. J. Bartoff’s farm. At the same time another election moved the county seat three miles to the west to the city of Stanton, to a point originally named Clinton. Clinton actually won the election by “a majority of 8” but the vote was declared illegal.

S. L. Holman platted the 40-acre city of Stanton in 1870-71 while the entire county’s population was 691 and though it seems logical that it was named for the county, it was also claimed that it was named for Holman’s wife’s maiden name of Stanton.

The plat was barely completed before a frame courthouse was completed at a cost of $475. Though the county seat and courthouse were set, it did not have a post office until April of 1877 when the Pleasant Run office was moved into the city and renamed Stanton.

A coal mine was attempted four miles to the south of Stanton in 1875 but proved uneconomical while the citizens lobbied for a flour mill and urged the county to issue bonds for its establishment, but it was nearly a decade later before a mill was completed.

Lewis Ley opened the first bank in his grocery store in 1877 and another, also private bank, the Stanton County Bank opened two years later. Citizen’s Bank followed in 1882, moving into its own building in 1884. Citizen’s Bank of Stanton incorporated in 1890, becoming Stanton National Bank with a federal charter in 1905.

Like all villages, Stanton was eager to attract a railroad and in 1869 the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad incorporated, reaching the city of Stanton in August of 1879, siting its two-story depot on the west edge of the village.

The railroad attracted the frame, 20-guest Stanton House (Nebraska House) Hotel which was picked up and moved near the depot. With the railroad’s completion, the county population was reported at 1,486, and the village boasted several stores, two church buildings for the six or seven congregations, and a newspaper. In 1888 the Chicago & North Western Railroad acquired the F.E.M.V. which served Stanton until its last passenger service in July of 1958 and the razing of the depot in 1964.

In 1881, 59 men incorporated Stanton as a village with the city hall completed in 1883 on two lots which cost $3. Adam Pilger became Stanton’s first mayor when the city was reincorporated as a city of second class in 1893. The second courthouse was finished in 1884 at a cost of $10,624, and the present building was completed in 1976.

The city of Stanton’s peak population was 1,627 in 2000 but the development of Woodland Park, northwest of Stanton, in 1964 created an interesting paradox. Today the largest community in the county is Woodland Park with a population of about 1,800, the city of Stanton has about 1,520 and Pilger 240. Strangely, Woodland Park’s school is part of the Norfolk, Nebraska’s school system which is in Madison County.

