Jim McKee: The birth of banking in Nebraska

Western Exchange quickly blamed losses as being “incurred in the east,” still the bank was forced to close Sept. 23, 1857. Their stated assets were listed as $288,000, “upon which but little was ever realized” and included $191.30 in specie and $121 in bills of insolvent banks. Interestingly it was still said at that point in time that “more of the notes of this bank were in circulation in Iowa than any other bank.”

In 1859 Nebraska Gov. Samuel Black, fearing an Indian uprising, organized about 200 men, appointing officers, which included A.U. Wyman, as Quartermaster Commissary. On July 6 about six Pawnee surrendered, but five escaped the following day and the last prisoner was “restored to liberty” a few months later. Ultimately Wyman and all the volunteers received no pay with virtually noting accomplished in what was termed the Pawnee Uprising.

Wyman left for Washington, D.C., in 1863, becoming a clerk for the U.S. Treasury at $100 a month. In 1875 he was made assistant treasurer of the U.S., and the following year appointed the 12th U.S. Treasurer by President Ulysses S. Grant. After a hiatus as cashier, Wyman was again appointed as the 14th U. S. Treasurer, this time by President Chester A. Arthur.