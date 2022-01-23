Jim McKee: The birth of banking in Nebraska

The banking system in Omaha City, Nebraska Territory, launched the careers of many men whose names went on to become nationally prominent like brothers Samuel and David Moffat, who also were important railroad figures.
Two others, associated with the city’s and territory’s very first banks, went on to hold the offices of treasurer and assistant treasurer of the United States, one of whom returned to Omaha again becoming involved in banking and railroads.
Although one of the first actions undertaken by the territorial legislature specifically made any form of banking or note issuance illegal, the legislature still, on March 16,1855, chartered the Western Fire & Marine insurance Company in Omaha City, which was owned by Greene, Weare & Benton of Iowa. Not only was the firm openly carrying on undisguised banking operations, but it printed, and immediately began circulating, professionally designed and printed $1, $2, $3, $5 and $20 notes.
The bank, in every way except name, opened in the first brick building in Omaha City on the southwest corner of 12th and Farnam, which was built by the Nebraska & Iowa Ferry Company and named the Western Exchange Building. The same building later housed the U.S. National Bank.
Albert Uriah Wyman, born in 1833 in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada, went to work for his father’s printing business immediately after finishing common school but soon entered the profession of banking in Madison, Wisconsin. At the age of 15 Wyman and his brother were appointed state printer by the Wisconsin legislature.
Wyman arrived in Omaha City in 1855 becoming teller of the Western Exchange, Fire & Marine Insurance Company. The firm’s president was Thomas Hart Benton Jr., son of the U. S. senator, and the cashier was Leroy Tuttle. The firm experienced immediate success partially due to deposits made by the U.S. government.
James Woolworth’s book Nebraska in 1857 pointed out that Western Exchange could easily have “perpetrate(d) enormous frauds,” the only indemnity being the character and wealth of the owners. The bank, though it could have issued any amount of currency without any backing whatsoever, held gold and securities well in excess of their notes and were regarded by Woolworth and the community as totally safe.
Sadly, their success led to the legislature’s formation of nine more banks and though the governor promptly vetoed them, all but two were passed in the house over his veto. Unfortunately, a national depression was waiting in the wings although the Western Exchange immediately set out “to draw in their circulations.”
The letter pictured above, dated Aug. 19, 1858, and signed by A. U. Wyman, returns one of their $2 bills and explains that they were not at present redeeming any of their notes but adds that the holder should be able to redeem it “at nearly face” through a broker or later by the bank itself as soon as the bank’s assets could be obtained.
Western Exchange quickly blamed losses as being “incurred in the east,” still the bank was forced to close Sept. 23, 1857. Their stated assets were listed as $288,000, “upon which but little was ever realized” and included $191.30 in specie and $121 in bills of insolvent banks. Interestingly it was still said at that point in time that “more of the notes of this bank were in circulation in Iowa than any other bank.”
In 1859 Nebraska Gov. Samuel Black, fearing an Indian uprising, organized about 200 men, appointing officers, which included A.U. Wyman, as Quartermaster Commissary. On July 6 about six Pawnee surrendered, but five escaped the following day and the last prisoner was “restored to liberty” a few months later. Ultimately Wyman and all the volunteers received no pay with virtually noting accomplished in what was termed the Pawnee Uprising.
Wyman left for Washington, D.C., in 1863, becoming a clerk for the U.S. Treasury at $100 a month. In 1875 he was made assistant treasurer of the U.S., and the following year appointed the 12th U.S. Treasurer by President Ulysses S. Grant. After a hiatus as cashier, Wyman was again appointed as the 14th U. S. Treasurer, this time by President Chester A. Arthur.
Wyman returned to Omaha in 1885 becoming president of the Omaha Loan & Trust Company, which had offices in the Omaha National Bank at 210 S. 13th St., of which Wyman was the vice president, while living with his son William T. Wyman at the Millard Hotel at 1216 Douglas St. An 1890 newspaper reported that “an immense amount of eastern capital ... sought investment in Omaha,” including $350,000 invested in the Omaha Loan & Trust Company, then located at 16th and Douglas.
In 1892 the Nebraska Central Railway, of which A.U. Wyman was corporate secretary, proposed a double-track railway bridge across the Missouri River with connections to South Omaha and the Union Stockyards.
In 1901 Wyman returned to Washington, D.C., as auditor of the U.S. War Department, where he died in 1915 and was buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Leroy Tuttle, like A.U. Wyman, later became associated with the U. S. treasury as assistant treasurer of the U. S.
