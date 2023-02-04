Omaha is no stranger to parks. When the city was first platted in 1854, three parks, each a square block on the map, were set aside with one becoming the site of the Nebraska territorial capitol.

In addition, Jefferson Square, in Block 42, and Washington Square at 15th and Farnam were mapped. Washington Square became the site of the Douglas County Courthouse while Jefferson Square housed a school building from 1858 to 1867, only to be built over about 1970. Another early park, which began as Syndicate Park, changed and grew, today becoming, arguably, the finest park of its kind in the United States.

Overlooking the public square parks, what is usually called Omaha’s first park was given to the city by Andrew Jackson Hanscom, James Megeath and others in 1872 as the 57-acre Hanscom Park which contained a lake, lily pond, bandstand and pavilion.

In 1884 Syndicate Park, outside Omaha’s city limits, was laid out by the South Omaha Land Co. on 100 acres of well-timbered land which also contained several springs. After the land company offered to sell it to the city, which declined, the land company fenced it and, in 1892, sold off two-thirds as building lots leaving about 37-acres as a triangular park on South 22nd Street.

In 1892 bonds were issued to improve the city’s parks and, although many felt it was too far away to be popular, 65-acres were purchased, partially by eminent domain, as Riverview Park to the south. In 1896 additional land was purchased and animals were obtained for what was then called Riverview Park Zoo.

In 1898 nearly 200-acres of Omaha land was transferred into a literal world’s fair with over 100 grand buildings, a midway, American Indian Congress and well over 5,000 exhibits which attracted over 2.5 million visitors.

A booklet, aimed at fairgoers from outside Omaha, listed local companies and sites including the city’s parks. It noted Hanscom Park as its “best known and most popular” with two lakes, bridal-paths, greenhouse and concert stand, all available to fairgoers by a direct motor line.

It also mentioned Riverview Park, two miles distant, in the extreme southeast part of the city. The 60-acre park was “the most beautiful of Omaha’s parks, cost $79,000 and covered with timber.” When the Transmississippi Exposition closed, virtually all of its structures were razed. One of the few buildings saved, at least temporarily, was identified as a Greek temple, which was moved to Riverview Park and illustrated above as a pavilion. The description as a Greek temple is confusing and probably inaccurate.

The Boy’s and Girl’s Building at the exposition was described as a $5,000, 100 by 50-foot, T-shaped, pillared, structure containing an auditorium, girls' room and boys' room, each 24 by 19 feet, with a mothers' room, model nursery, all located on the northeast corner of the Grand Court. It was most probably this building which was taken apart and reconstructed at Riverview Park.

The Omaha Bee editorialized, in 1901, that Riverview Park was a “veritable enchanted domain” with bluffs, promontories, grand old trees, not littered with trash or “profaned with bridges, summer houses or mathematically correct flower beds.”

The newspaper further encouraged the street railway to be extended a mere three blocks, to really open the park to visitors. It was, however, to be years before the extension from Syndicate Park to the west was completed.

Syndicate Park was renamed Spring Lake Park in the early part of the 20th century and noted as nearly connected to Riverview Park, from which there was a view of all of Council Bluffs across the river and even as far as Child’s Point on the Nebraska side.

In 1916, plans were made to officially connect Spring Lake Park and Riverview Park, with Spring Lake Park becoming “one of the city’s [most] popular pleasure resorts.” Within a year, it was reported that Spring Lake Park was “part of Riverview Park,” where an elliptical swimming pool had been built. In 1938 the swimming pool was filled in and covered as being unsanitary and summarily forgotten.

In the 1950s, the Omaha Zoological Society began urging that Riverview Park and Zoo be expanded, concentrating on the zoo function. Mrs. Henry Doorly granted $750,000 to the park, providing its name be changed with her husband’s name permanently associated with the zoo. The long-forgotten swimming pool was re-excavated, becoming a sea lion pool and, in 1964, the park was leased to the Omaha Zoological Society.

Recalling a warning in 1890, when an editorial noted the land, though far from the city’s center, should be reserved for a park before the city limits reached the area, Riverview Park/Henry Doorly Zoo has expanded and easily become the most famous of Omaha’s over 250 parks, now bounded by the Interstate highway, the railroad/Missouri River and 10th Street with the original caretaker’s house perhaps the most visible remnant of the original park.

The zoo’s recognition as perhaps the finest in the U. S., began with the $15 million Lied Jungle, which is the world’s largest indoor rain forest while the Henry Doorly Zoo still continues to grow and expand animal research and animal habitats.