Jim McKee: The birth and death of a camp

When the Civilian Conservation Corps’ camp at Denton signed on to build a dike/dam to protect the camp, a pit was dug to provide the fill dirt. The hole created was then reconstructed as a swimming pool.

The camp’s first director, Fenner King, announced that the 66 Lincoln boys who attended the first camp session would hear “E. B. Robinson recount actual Indian stories from his early boyhood.” The camp director also allowed the camp to be used by the University of Nebraska coaches and various state high school athletic groups to help provide income to support the summer camps.

In a 1914 announcement brochure it was explained that seven 10-day camps had been established for that summer. Each 10-day camp period was set aside for a group of identically aged boys with the last camp, which ran from Aug. 6-15, specifically for high school boys.

After the session ended, a press release noted that football had been added and that “a number of members of the camp (were) prospective members of the Lincoln High School eleven and the most beneficial.” A few years later the post-season press release added “Camp Strader ... is the place where Lincoln boys take their outing.”