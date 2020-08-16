Jim McKee: The birth and death of a camp

Beginning in 1882 the Blue River near Crete began to attract summer camping, then Chautauqua. In the early years of the 20th century half a dozen groups were using several hundred acres of the Blue River land in the area and attracting well over 100,000 visitors each year and as many as 10,000 on a single day. One of the now nearly forgotten tenants was the Lincoln YMCA’s Camp Strader which was active until 1950.
At the beginning of the 20th century the Lincoln YMCA began investigating possible summer camp venues in the general area. The Blue River near Crete was already becoming a popular location for similar uses.
The Crete City Council and the city’s Commercial Club joined forces with the Lincoln Rotary Club, which was greatly encouraged by their charter member Harry Sidles, and a number of other Lincoln businessmen as well as the leadership of the Lincoln YMCA, in leasing a 40-acre site near Crete for 10 years. The boys' camp was to be named Camp Strader, honoring Charles W. Strader of the Topical Bible Publishing Company which officed in the Farmers & Mechanics Building on the southeast corner of 15th and O streets.
Initial plans for the camp included building a dining hall and permanent tent floors. Within a few years the 10 acres included tennis courts, a craft shop, councilor’s cabin, archery range boating ramps, nature trails, campfire areas, a track, mess hall and 10 seven-boy cabins.
When the Civilian Conservation Corps’ camp at Denton signed on to build a dike/dam to protect the camp, a pit was dug to provide the fill dirt. The hole created was then reconstructed as a swimming pool.
The camp’s first director, Fenner King, announced that the 66 Lincoln boys who attended the first camp session would hear “E. B. Robinson recount actual Indian stories from his early boyhood.” The camp director also allowed the camp to be used by the University of Nebraska coaches and various state high school athletic groups to help provide income to support the summer camps.
In a 1914 announcement brochure it was explained that seven 10-day camps had been established for that summer. Each 10-day camp period was set aside for a group of identically aged boys with the last camp, which ran from Aug. 6-15, specifically for high school boys.
After the session ended, a press release noted that football had been added and that “a number of members of the camp (were) prospective members of the Lincoln High School eleven and the most beneficial.” A few years later the post-season press release added “Camp Strader ... is the place where Lincoln boys take their outing.”
In 1917 H. E. Sidles took up a second Lincoln YMCA-related project with help from his two sons. Sidles learned of a project being instituted nationwide called Hi-Y which built clubhouses near local high schools. Sidles bought a corner lot at 22nd and J streets where he built a masonry bungalow designed after his summer home at Troutdale, Colorado. The 75-by-40 foot building contained a cafeteria, candy shop and game room which were operated by the YMCA with the provision that the facility would be closed during school hours, except for the lunch hour.
Warren Pershing, son of General John J. Pershing, was a member of the Lincoln Hi-Y, which became one of the first 100 such clubs in the U.S. Camp Strader was designated as their summer training camp.
Camp Strader, meantime, became one of five Nebraska YMCA camps joining Camp Otoe in Beatrice, Camp Sheldon in Columbus, Camp Pita La Sure in Fremont and Camp Jefferson in Fairbury.
Unfortunately, Camp Strader, literally built at the level of the Blue River, began to suffer from periodic flooding, particularly after 1940. In 1950 a 14-inch rainfall in one day virtually removed all of the existing buildings and a new site within 75 miles of Lincoln was sought under the direction of C. Ned Cadwallader and George Knight, president of the board of directors of the YMCA.
After a 15 month search, they decided on a 100-acre farmer’s pasture well above the Platte River near South Bend. With the sale of salvageable materials from Camp Strader and the Hi-Y building on J Street and additional fundraising, the Platte River site was acquired for $50 an acre.
The current 215-acre facility, named Camp Kitaki, loosely translated as “land of high hills” is the current YMCA area camp with complete year around facilities for area boys and girls including an up-to-date swimming pool, dining hall, 24 cabins and a staff of 75 full-time counselors.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
