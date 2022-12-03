Jim McKee: The beginnings of Blair

Over two decades before the city of Blair, Washington County or even Nebraska Territory existed, in 1831 the steamboat Yellowstone, belonging to the American Fur Company, ascended the Missouri River, headed for Fort Pierre. South Dakota, passing the later city’s site.

As travel to the American West increased, a river crossing and the railroad made the location above Mormon Winter Quarters and Omaha an ever-increasingly strategic point. In 1854 Acting Gov. Thomas B. Cuming established Washington County, one mile north of Omaha with its northern boundary two miles above Fort Atkinson/Fort Calhoun. The following year the county’s boundaries were redefined, and the county seat placed at Fort Calhoun.

John Insley Blair was born in 1802 in New Jersey. At the age of 10, one of 10 siblings, he informed his mother “I am going to get rich.” At the age of 17, he opened a general store and by 1830 owned five stores, each managed by one of his brothers.

Nine years later his birthplace was renamed Blairstown, in his honor while he began acquiring land, coal companies, iron firms and, more importantly, railroads. When his total holdings totaled over $76 million, it was said he was the largest individual owner of “the most rail mileage in the world.”

In 1864 the Northern Nebraska Airline Railroad was organized to operate in the general area of Washington County but did not begin construction. In 1867 Thomas Perkins Kennard, Nebraska’s first Secretary of State, and others planned a railroad to connect Desoto, Nebraska, to Fremont and though rails were laid to a point which would ultimately become the city of Blair, no trains ever ran.

The same year John Blair announced plans for a railroad to cross the Missouri River from Iowa then to connect with the Union Pacific “at the upper bend of the Platte.” In 1868 John Blair purchased 1,075 acres of land from brothers Thomas, Jacob and Alexander Carter, the first settlers on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River in Washington County.

In 1869 the city of Blair was platted and lots auctioned for as much as $350 with total sales of $61,000. Purchasers were required to “plant shade trees” and, echoing John Blair’s strict Presbyterian leanings, “no intoxicating liquor [could ever] be sold on the lots.” By the 1890s the city of Blair, however, still managed to support 11 saloons.

Prince S. Crowell of Massachusetts worked with John Blair in financing both the Sioux City & Pacific Railroad and the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad in Nebraska. Prince Crowell’s son Christopher Columbus Crowell came to Omaha in 1869 then moved only months later to Desoto, then to Blair, where he established the Crowell Lumber & Grain Company.

In the early 1870s C. C. Crowell was also noted as being one of the first to “utilize the salt springs at Lincoln for making commercial salt” but quickly abandoned the pursuit fearing a commission might be levied and concentrated on the grain and lumber industry.

When the city of Blair was reorganized as a City of Second Class in 1872, it was also made the county seat of Washington County, with Crowell becoming the city’s second mayor in 1873. In 1884 the Crowell mansion, as pictured, was built, partially at the instigation of his father.

The house was described as sitting on an 11.5-acre park with the 3½-story house having 22 rooms, 17 marble fireplaces, stained glass windows and floors of mahogany and ebony.

When C. C. Crowell retired in 1905 and moved to California, the house was given to the Methodist Church as a home for “superannuated ministers” and their families. Other Methodists and senior citizens were added to the residents and in 1918 the carriage house was converted to apartments as well. The facility was almost continually expanded and renovated and, although added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, the mansion was razed in 1972 over considerable community objections.

New structures were added to the retirement community which continues to exist today. One of the more prominent historical residents of the facility was Christian Carson, grandfather of television personality and comedian Johnny Carson.

C. C. Crowell Jr. expanded the lumber and grain sites and elevators along the railroad’s routes to an ultimate high of 23 while moving the firm’s headquarters from Blair to Omaha in 1910.

John I. Blair continued to expand his railroad interests, ultimately becoming the president of 16 railroads sitting on the board of directors of 20 others. At his death in 1899 his obituary also noted that he had established over 100, mainly Presbyterian churches along his railroads as well as endowing many colleges and universities.

In the Midwest he was instrumental in establishing Grinnell College in Iowa. His daughter Emma was married to prominent American publisher Charles Scribner for whom Scribner, Nebraska, also on one of Blair’s railroads, was named.