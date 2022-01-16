Jim McKee: Takeoff of Scribner's air base

During World War II most Nebraska communities were affected in one way or another. Several hosted munitions manufacturing plants, a few received prisoners of war, while 11 were transformed, almost overnight, as Army air force bases complete with runways, chapels, barracks, hangars and hospitals.

A few expanded, like Omaha’s, which morphed into the Strategic Air Command and its successors, some simply disappeared while others still operate as airfields.

Although Pebble Creek post office in Dodge County opened in 1868, the village of Pebble was not platted until 1870. When the railroad missed Pebble, railroad magnate John Blair platted Scribner a mile to the east Dec. 6, 1870, naming it for his publisher, son-in-law Charles Scribner.

The first building, a 22-by-40 foot frame house was completed in 1873. The following year the Scribner post office opened, the Clifton House Hotel was built and the population reached 50. Scribner was incorporated as a village in 1882, and its success was cemented when the Soll brothers opened the Soll Opera House there in 1898.