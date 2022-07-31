Jim McKee: Strange tale of a governor

Nebraska may hold the record for having the shortest term for a serving governor when Francis Burt took the oath of office on Oct. 16 and died, probably without getting out of bed, on Oct. 18, 1854.

Partially because territorial governors were appointed by the U.S. president, instead of being elected, Nebraska, like other territories, tended to have governors who served only months or a couple of years. A good example is Nebraska’s Territorial Gov. Samuel Black who served from 1859 to 1861 and is more remembered for controversies than accomplishments.

Samuel Wylie (occasionally erroneously Watson) Black was born in 1818, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of a Presbyterian minister. After becoming an attorney in 1838, he served with the 1st Pennsylvania Volunteers as a lieutenant colonel in the Mexican War of 1847.

As he proved successful in the army and was already known as a popular orator, he was nominated for a seat in the U.S. Congress from Pennsylvania while still in the field, however he was narrowly defeated. President James Buchanan appointed him as a judge to the 2nd Judicial District for the Nebraska Territory in 1857, resulting in his moving to Nebraska City.

When Territorial Gov. William Richardson resigned on Dec. 5, 1868, after serving for less than a year, J. Sterling Morton became acting governor. Black was then appointed by Buchanan as Nebraska’s fourth (or 3rd or 6th, depending on how you count) governor in February of 1859 and took office as of May 2, 1859.

Because of Buchanan’s political standing, Black was considered “a pro-slavery democrat and a strong partisan.” Because, unlike most territorial appointees as governor, he, as a judge, actually lived in Nebraska, he was considered a “son” and not a carpet bagger and became the first governor who was actually “from Nebraska.”

The Nebraska City News lauded him and came to his defense after a New York City newspaper called him intemperate, saying the reports were “base and malicious lies.”

Governor Black’s first address to the Territorial Legislature was long and primarily a detailed list of Nebraska’s good points. He did suggest a review of all laws passed by the legislature in 1858, noted that real estate taxes should be the primary source of revenue, that a bounty should be awarded for the planting of trees and that a $30,000 appropriation should be passed to complete construction of the Omaha capitol building.

In 1959 a bill prohibiting slavery in Nebraska Territory passed in the council 7-3 and in the House 19-17. The bill, though passed in both houses, was vetoed by Governor Black. The U.S. census of 1860 showed “81 blacks in Nebraska” including 10 slaves, though Morton’s three-volume of Nebraska history said, “free colored 67; slaves 15 [of which] 10 were in Otoe and 5 in Kearney County.”

Some felt the number of slaves was insignificant while Black’s veto quoted a clause in the Louisiana Purchase Treaty guaranteeing inhabitants “free enjoyment of their liberty and property ... prior to their admission as states.” Black pointed out that slaves were property and Nebraska was not yet a state. A major controversy arose. The governor’s veto was overridden 10-3 in the council and 33-3 in the house.

On Oct. 9 an election for Nebraska’s delegate to the U.S. Congress was held. On Nov. 2 Governor Black confirmed that J. sterling Morton had received “the highest number of votes” by 14 votes. Then, on April 29, 1861, Governor Black revoked the certification of election saying the canvas of the northern precinct of L’Eau-qui-Court County was “fraud throughout.”

He then threw out all of their votes and certified that Samuel G. Daily was in fact elected, not Morton. Although Morton and Black were considered friends at one point, this act ended that.

On May 11, 1861, Black resigned as governor and on May 14 returned to Pittsburgh where he raised the 62nd Regiment of Pennsylvania Volunteers, serving with the rank of colonel. On Friday, June 27, 1862, while leading his regiment in a bayonet charge at the Battle of Gaines’ Mill, Samuel Black was killed and subsequently buried in Pittsburgh.

Although it appears Black resigned to serve in Abraham Lincoln’s Union Army, Morton’s History of Nebraska says Black, the “third governor of Nebraska Territory” was removed from the office by President Lincoln. Exactly how the removal or resignation occurred, it recalls Winston Churchill’s quote, “history will be kind to me for I intend to write it.”

Descriptions of Black take both sides of the controversy which played out, one describing him as “tall, slender, and straight as an arrow.” Another says he was “a man warmly attached to those whom he regarded as his friends, but inclined to be vindictive towards his opponents.” One thing is certain, President Abraham Lincoln did appoint a Republican, Alvin Saunders of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, as Nebraska Territory’s next governor.