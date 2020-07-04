Jim McKee: Story of Omaha's post office

The year 1874 also brought home delivery of mail through six carriers while citizens were urged to use street addresses instead of simply stating Omaha, Nebraska. Three years later the six carriers delivered 723,231 letters.

By 1887 the population of Omaha had reached 120,000, the then 24 letter-carriers had delivered about 12 million letters and the net revenue to the local post office was reported to be $123,100, which was said to “exceed that of any other city.” The sheer volume was taxing the just over a decade old building, prompting a bill for a new $1,500,000 building to be introduced in Congress while “a cheap addition to the present building” was affected.

In 1889 Sen. Charles Manderson and Rep. John McShane managed passage of a $1,200,000 appropriation for a new post office with a site to cost no more than $400,000. Two tracts were ultimately considered: the block bordered by 18th, 19th, Farnam and Douglas streets and another between 16th, 17th, Dodge and Capitol. Although the first was a higher and more prominent site, the second was chosen. A bill to increase the appropriation to $2 million passed the Senate but failed in the House.