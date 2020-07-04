Jim McKee: Story of Omaha's post office

When considering anything as a “first” in Nebraska, there are often conflicting stories from those eager to claim the honor. An exception is the story of Omaha’s first post office, primarily due to early interviews as well as newspaper and other early accounts.
A group of men met in Iowa and “organized a town company in June, 1853,” realizing the land west of the Missouri River would soon become a U. S. territory and allow settlement.
That November three of what may have originally been as many as 50 men decided to cross and unofficially claim or squat on what they considered the best sites on the west bank. Late in the afternoon Alfred D. Jones along with Thomas and William Allen crossed the river where Jones claimed 150 acres of timber-covered land near the later home of Herman Kountze on Forest Hill at Ninth and Forest Avenue. Though without any true legal standing, these three men claimed the first land in Nebraska.
On May 5, 1854, with the help of Iowa’s U.S. Sen. Bernard Henn, Jones “received a commission as postmaster for Omaha City.” The word city was not officially dropped by the post office until July 7, 1865.
On May 6, 1854, 24 days before Nebraska became a territory, the first letter arrived addressed to Omaha City which may therefore be considered the day the post office opened. The letter, which was addressed to Jones from Washington, D.C., considered a “post route bill” for mail delivery between Omaha City and Council Bluffs.
Jones later stated there was so little mail he carried it in his hat or pocket, delivering it as he saw recipients. On May 24 Jones built a 16-by-16 foot log cabin near 16th and Park Wild Avenue and “nailed up a shingle over the door with ‘Omaha Post Office.’ ”
It is a bit unclear how long Jones considered his cabin the post office, but almost at once he stated the post office was in a house on 13th Street behind the Douglas House Hotel and may have briefly been in William Clancy’s grocery store.
A. D. Jones, a surveyor by trade, also platted Omaha City’s original 322 square block map in July of 1854. As his surveying often took him out of the city, he assigned David Lindley, a carpenter and manager of the Douglas House, as his deputy.
In September of 1854, the Omaha Arrow reported that mail arrived on the Council Bluffs & Omaha City Stage on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday evenings at “Mr. Clancy’s provision establishment.”
Although dates of actual post office locations are impossible to nail down, the office rented locations at 11th and Harney, the northwest corner of 13th and Douglas, the northeast corner of 14th and Douglas and the Academy of Music building on Douglas Street while postal receipts went from $81.20 in 1854 to $8,149.90 in 1866.
In 1870 construction of the first building erected by the federal government in Omaha began on the southwest corner of 15th and Dodge streets. Completed in 1874, the $300,000 limestone building housed the post office, federal courthouse, and the U.S. Customs House.
The year 1874 also brought home delivery of mail through six carriers while citizens were urged to use street addresses instead of simply stating Omaha, Nebraska. Three years later the six carriers delivered 723,231 letters.
By 1887 the population of Omaha had reached 120,000, the then 24 letter-carriers had delivered about 12 million letters and the net revenue to the local post office was reported to be $123,100, which was said to “exceed that of any other city.” The sheer volume was taxing the just over a decade old building, prompting a bill for a new $1,500,000 building to be introduced in Congress while “a cheap addition to the present building” was affected.
In 1889 Sen. Charles Manderson and Rep. John McShane managed passage of a $1,200,000 appropriation for a new post office with a site to cost no more than $400,000. Two tracts were ultimately considered: the block bordered by 18th, 19th, Farnam and Douglas streets and another between 16th, 17th, Dodge and Capitol. Although the first was a higher and more prominent site, the second was chosen. A bill to increase the appropriation to $2 million passed the Senate but failed in the House.
The pink granite foundation for the new building was begun in 1892 but the structure was not completed until 1906. The finished federal, four-story, Romanesque building faced 16th Street, had a 22-foot tall first floor for 1,500 postal mailboxes and retail sales. The second floor housed the Internal Revenue Service, library, U.S. Customs office, and postal inspectors. The third floor had the U.S. Marshal’s offices, courtrooms, judges’ chambers, and district attorney’s office while the fourth floor had the U. S. Signal Service and mail clerk dormitories.
A prominent exterior feature was the square, 190-foot tall clock tower. The $2 million building was said to be built to last 1,000 years.
When the new building opened, the 15th and Dodge structure became the headquarters of the U. S. Army, Department of Platte until it was razed in 1930 as the site of a new federal building. In 1966 the not yet 1,000 year old post office was also razed amid great public outcry, which saw the formation of Landmarks, Inc.
A. D. Jones was Omaha’s first postmaster, was elected judge in the local claim club in 1854, was a founding member of the 1866 Old Settlers' Club, probably one of, if not the first, settler in Omaha, drew the original city map and even managed to name a local stream and subsequent street.
On reaching Elkhorn for a surveying job, he discovered his saddle, which he had left at the back of his wagon, was missing, and had fallen out as he crossed a small stream on the trail. The stream became thereafter known as Saddle Creek, hence the name of the road along its water course.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!