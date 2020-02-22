Jim McKee: Steamboats once ruled Missouri River

In the days before the railroad, the fastest and cheapest way to deliver goods or travel was by water. One of the primary reasons Lewis and Clark were sent west into the Louisiana Purchase territory in 1804 was to find the Northwest Passage to link the Missouri River, which saw limited use by explorers and fur traders as early as 1800, with the Atlantic.
When the water route was not found, hopes still pointed to the muddy and unpredictable Missouri River, called “a stream pretending to be navigable” and with improved boats, water travel still beckoned. But for another decade steamboat travel up the Missouri River above St. Louis proved elusive.
Stephen H. Long was born in 1784, attended Dartmouth College, became a lieutenant in the corps of engineers then was promoted to major in the topographic engineers. On March 13, 1819, Long left Pittsburgh on the “Western Engineer,” one of four steamboats in the Yellowstone Expedition, charged with traveling up the Missouri and establishing a fort at the mouth of the Yellowstone River. He proceeded down the Ohio River then up the Missouri to Franklin, Missouri, and on Sept. 16 reached a point near what would become Omaha City.
Only the “Western Engineer” made that distance and about 25 additional miles and though it did not reach the Yellowstone River, it was the first steamboat to pass Omaha City, proving only that the boats of the day were not completely “ready to cope with the upper Missouri.”
The American Fur Company’s steamboat “Yellowstone” progressed up the Missouri to Fort Pierre, S.D., in 1831 and by the end of the decade there were 16 steamboats in service on the river. In 1841 there were 26 steamboats, “steamboats ran day and night” while the city of Council Bluffs, Iowa, began to prosper.
The 1849 gold rush brought an influx of both passengers and freight, which landed at what was later named California Street for their ultimate western destination though Nebraska Territory and Omaha City would not be born until 1854.
One of Omaha City’s first newspapers reported in 1855 that citizens waited for the first spring steamboat so they would “soon be able to obtain the necessities of life.” The following year the “Nebraskian” reported that the river’s ice broke up in March so that “navigation may once more be resumed to the upper regions” and that within weeks, travel increased to the point where five boats “often simultaneously” docked.
You have free articles remaining.
The arrival of the season’s first steamboats produced a gala atmosphere often seeing dancing in the steamboat’s open rooms with 1,500 visitors once appearing to meet one single arrival. That June it was also reported in a local newspaper that the steamboat “Washington City” had arrived and had been converted into the Washington Hotel.
The same paper reported that the “New Monongahela” had arrived from St. Louis in only six days with 150 passengers. That year 50 steamboats arrived at Omaha City, some continuing upriver as far as Fort Benton, Mont.
The year 1858 saw 104 steamboats arrive with “hundreds of tons of freight (per boat) and between 50 and 100 passengers.” 1859 is often termed the peak steamboat year with 268 steamboats landing between March and November. The largest boats that year were said to be as big as 250 feet in length while carrying 400 passengers and 700 tons of freight. Omaha also noted it surpassed Council Bluffs as a port that year, but none of the local newspapers pointed out that Nebraska City still hosted a larger number of steamboats.
Although the “Asa Wilgus” alone reportedly unloaded 100 tons of freight for Omaha stores in 1860, the imminent transcontinental railroad was on the horizon. On Dec. 2, 1863, the Union Pacific broke ground in Omaha, but the Civil War slowed construction and two years later only 40 miles of track had been completed.
The good news for steamboats was that all railroad materiel and even railroad steam engines had to come up the river on boats as there were no Missouri River bridges. In 1863 alone the Union Pacific shipped 900 bars of iron and 3,600 bushels of coal by steamboat.
1866 steamboat freight rates for the 2,300 mile, 30-day trip from St. Louis to Fort Benton were set at 12 cents per pound with passenger fares at $300. The following year however the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad completed its line to the Missouri River’s east banks and with ferry service, the steamboat monopoly began to weaken. 1869 saw the completion of the transcontinental railroad, but it was predicted that for a time at least, steamboats would continue to serve until railroads completed lines to other western areas. With the 1872 completion of a permanent railroad bridge at Omaha, steamboat use plummeted as the railroad picked up what freight the boats had originally initiated while it was predicted that with the railroad, Omaha would become “the largest commercial center in the west outside of St. Louis and Chicago.”
In the 1920s, steamboat service to Omaha was reported “unimpressive in the amount of commerce” produced and though river barges still ply the Missouri River, the day of the steamboat effectively ended nearly 100 years ago.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.