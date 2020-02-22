Jim McKee: Steamboats once ruled Missouri River

The year 1858 saw 104 steamboats arrive with “hundreds of tons of freight (per boat) and between 50 and 100 passengers.” 1859 is often termed the peak steamboat year with 268 steamboats landing between March and November. The largest boats that year were said to be as big as 250 feet in length while carrying 400 passengers and 700 tons of freight. Omaha also noted it surpassed Council Bluffs as a port that year, but none of the local newspapers pointed out that Nebraska City still hosted a larger number of steamboats.

Although the “Asa Wilgus” alone reportedly unloaded 100 tons of freight for Omaha stores in 1860, the imminent transcontinental railroad was on the horizon. On Dec. 2, 1863, the Union Pacific broke ground in Omaha, but the Civil War slowed construction and two years later only 40 miles of track had been completed.

The good news for steamboats was that all railroad materiel and even railroad steam engines had to come up the river on boats as there were no Missouri River bridges. In 1863 alone the Union Pacific shipped 900 bars of iron and 3,600 bushels of coal by steamboat.