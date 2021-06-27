 Skip to main content
Jim McKee: Spending the night in Plum Creek
MEMORIES & MOMENTS

Jim McKee: Spending the night in Plum Creek

cornland

Lexington’s Cornland Hotel was scarcely two decades old in this image from a 1910 postcard. Lincoln Highway was built through Nebraska, which made the Cornland the “headquarters for automobile tourists.”

 COURTESY IMAGE

Nebraska is the approximate midpoint for travelers going between the east and west coasts from the historic beginning of the Great Platte River Road/Oregon Trail, then the railroads, followed by the Lincoln Highway, U.S. Highway 30, and today’s I-80.

Stops along the way were first predicated by the oxen's stamina, then railroad stations, hotel locations and interstate highway interchanges through the years. From Nebraska’s territorial days, Plum Creek/Lexington was a natural day’s-end stopping point on the road west.

In the 1850s freighters heading west followed the Platte River through Nebraska, and in the 1860s the telegraph reached the area around Plum Creek, which would later develop as Dawson County.

One such freighter was Daniel Freeman, often confused with, but absolutely no relation to, the Daniel Freeman who filed the United States’ first homestead near Crete. The freighter Freeman’s wife Louisa established a road ranche at “old Plum Creek” at Pony Express station No. 16, about 10 miles from present day Lexington.

In January of 1860, the Nebraska Territorial Legislature created Dawson County, named inexplicably, for Pennsylvania congressman John Dawson, but no official organization was forthcoming, and no survey completed until 1868.

Jim McKee: Unique Omaha hotel has unique history

In 1871, pursuant to the survey, Daniel and Louisa Freeman filed for a homestead, and at Dawson County’s first election, which was held at Freeman’s ranche, he was elected county clerk, and Dawson City was chosen as the county seat.

On May 7, 1871, Dawson post office was created and housed in the Union Pacific depot with James McDonald as postmaster. That spring Freeman headed east and formed the Pennsylvania Colony of 65 to settle in the new county. The colony arrived April 9, 1872, first living in four boxcars on the railroad’s siding and on April 20, Dawson post office changed its name to Plum Creek, a 34-block plat was filed, and the village incorporated under the new name.

At that point in time any travelers who planned to spend the night would have had to camp, stay in one of the boxcars or later be quartered in the Immigrant House.

Jim McKee: Depots and days long passed

In the spring of 1873, the first house was built, probably by Judge R.B. Price, at 10th and Cayuga, later renamed Sixth and Washington, and T. Martin built the first hotel, the Alhambra, finally giving visitors a place to spend the night.

That November, Daniel Freeman published the first area newspaper, the Dawson County Pioneer, and E.D. Johnson built the Johnson House Hotel,  resplendent with closely pruned trees, apparently the only trees in the village, also giving guests a choice of hotels. By the next year there were supposedly 100 dwellings, two hotels, a bank, three churches, a $30,000 courthouse had just been finished and by the 1880 Census the population reached 750.

Because it was felt there was confusion with the many other towns whose names ended in “Creek,” the concept of changing Plum Creek’s name came up. One of the leading choices was Corning, not for the Iowa town but for the farm crop which was popular in the county. Ultimately the name Lexington, named for the Revolutionary War Battle of Lexington, was chosen by ballot on March 23, 1889.

Jim McKee: Bad things and good buildings

The following year the year-old Lexington Improvement Corp. moved the city’s first house from Sixth and Washington and additionally bought the entire half block across the street from the house of infamous Print Olive, for the Cornland Hotel pictured above.

The three-story, 72-by-96 foot hotel was made from Lexington’s Wirges Brickyard’s brick, had gas lights, electric bells, a barbershop, steam heat and an elevator but no indoor plumbing in any of its 50 rooms. In 1890 the First National Bank of Lexington built its three-story masonry building across the street.

The Lincoln Highway of 1913 put Lexington and the Cornland Hotel on the first nationwide highway. The Lexington State Bank relocated into the southeast corner of the Cornland in 1914 while the hotel added an annex and running water to the rooms. Lincoln Highway brochures promoted the Cornland Hotel as the “headquarters for automobile tourists” with rooms for $1.25 to $1.50 with private baths $2. The hotel’s restaurant was considered “a la carte and First Class.”

Jim McKee: A big undertaking for Lincoln

In 1926 the Lincoln Highway became U. S. Highway 30 and in 1930 the Cornland remodeled, adding a restaurant and updated the exterior. By the 1950s the hotel was again showing it age, and the first floor windows were bricked in.

Nebraska became the first state in the union to complete its interstate highway project in 1974 with I-80 running parallel to U. S. Highway 30, both considered on Lexington’s doorstep but in 1967 the Cornland was razed leaving a number of motel choices in the area but no hotels.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

