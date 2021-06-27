Jim McKee: Spending the night in Plum Creek

On May 7, 1871, Dawson post office was created and housed in the Union Pacific depot with James McDonald as postmaster. That spring Freeman headed east and formed the Pennsylvania Colony of 65 to settle in the new county. The colony arrived April 9, 1872, first living in four boxcars on the railroad’s siding and on April 20, Dawson post office changed its name to Plum Creek, a 34-block plat was filed, and the village incorporated under the new name.

At that point in time any travelers who planned to spend the night would have had to camp, stay in one of the boxcars or later be quartered in the Immigrant House.

In the spring of 1873, the first house was built, probably by Judge R.B. Price, at 10th and Cayuga, later renamed Sixth and Washington, and T. Martin built the first hotel, the Alhambra, finally giving visitors a place to spend the night.

That November, Daniel Freeman published the first area newspaper, the Dawson County Pioneer, and E.D. Johnson built the Johnson House Hotel, resplendent with closely pruned trees, apparently the only trees in the village, also giving guests a choice of hotels. By the next year there were supposedly 100 dwellings, two hotels, a bank, three churches, a $30,000 courthouse had just been finished and by the 1880 Census the population reached 750.