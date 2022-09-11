Jim McKee: Slow march of the university

Ideas for Sunday columns come from varied sources. The included photo, long buried in my files, was given to me probably 30 or more years ago by Don Bryant, former Nebraska sports information director, whose wife’s cousin owned the Co-Op Bookstore in the foreground.

Only the former Nebraska Buick Building on the left and a tiny corner of The Temple on the right remain; everything else has been replaced by the University of Nebraska as its southern boundary spills south from the 1950s view, looking southwest.

The most visible business is the Co-Op Bookstore, which sat on the southwest corner of 13th and R and was operated by Arthur “Howard” Peden. Peden was born in Oakland, Nebraska, then attended Morningside College, where he studied music and was on the football team.

Upon graduation he toured with several circus orchestras and met Merle Evans, who later was the band leader for Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus and visited Peden in Lincoln on several occasions.

About 1917 Peden moved to Lincoln and opened the Co-Op Bookstore, first at 318 N. 11th St., then 340 N. 11th and later 1245 R St. as pictured.

Around 1955 he changed the name to Peden’s Book & Supply, selling to Nebraska Book Co. in the early 1960s. The store changed the name Peden’s to Campus Bookstore, functioning in addition to their main store a block to the west.

Howard Peden was active as a musician in many organizations including the Lincoln Municipal Band, the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and the orchestra at the Liberty/Oliver Theatre on the southwest corner of 13th and P.

Also visible in the 1950s photo, to the right of the bookstore, are a residence, Cotner College/Cotner House, Dagwood’s Cafe and the University’s Temple Building. To the left of the store are two large residences, Bloom’s Typewriter, and then the Dandee Sundee Shop which is barely visible on the northwest corner of 13th and Q.

Five years later Dagwood’s became Vern’s Shack, Cotner House became the Cotner School of Religion and 1229 R St. became Quentin’s Towne & Campus Sporting Goods.

By 1960 Vern’s became Russ’s Snack Shop while the house to the left of the bookstore was Theta Chi Fraternity and the house to its left became Cornhusker Co-op. On the northwest corner of 13th and Q, Tastee Inn opened its second location.

As Peden’s became Campus Bookstore in 1965 the two large houses south of the store became another co-op and a dormitory for Cotner School of Religion.

A decade later the 2½-story house adjacent to Campus Bookstore to the south was purchased by Nebraska Book and connected, by tunnel, to the store, while the Cotner School of Religion building was also purchased by Nebraska Book with the intention of creating a museum for Johnny Johnsen’s art, book and western collections.

Tastee Inn closed to be reopened by an associate professor of electrical engineering as the Hong Kong Pizza King.

In 1980 the roughly half-block area was beginning to change quickly. The bookstore became Taco Inn while the only business between it and the Temple was Dippy Doughnuts. The two large houses to the south became apartments. By 1995 the only occupied properties along 13th and R were the two house/apartments while Nebraska Book became involved in a large property swap for all their locations on the block in exchange for the northeast corner of 13th and Q.

Mary Riepma, whose father was the minister at Second Presbyterian Church at 16th and P, started classes at the University of Nebraska, pledging Delta Gamma sorority. After graduating from Vassar, she went on to receive her law degree from Memphis State University.

With World War II, she married twice, becoming Mary Riepma Cowell Ross and one of the first women to practice law in New York City. In 1990 she established a $3.5 million trust which financed the Mary Riepma Ross 342-seat theater, research library, classrooms and film theater on the southwest quarter block of 13th and R, which opened in 2003. At her death, at 102 in 2013, an additional gift from her estate brought the total granted to the university to $9.5 million.

Block 25, which started with dwellings, southeast of the University’s 10-acre campus, moved in the direction of small businesses through the years and is now occupied by four, quarter-block, university functions including the 1996 installation of Claes Oldenburg’s 22-foot-tall “Torn Notebook.”

To the south of the theater the new Van Brunt Visitors Center, named in honor of Irene and Winslow Van Brunt, opened, making the entire east half of the block, coupled with the former Nebraska Bookstore across 13th Street, a new vibrant entrance to the University of Nebraska. The Hong Kong Pizza King and Dandee Sundee exist only as quickly fading memories.