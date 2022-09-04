Jim McKee: Short term for a good governor

Before statehood gave Nebraskans the right to vote for their governor, the office was granted by the U.S. president. This meant that appointees were generally young, inexperienced, chosen for political reasons rather than leadership ability and often served for only brief periods.

A few however proved to be well-qualified and a credit to the territory even if they served for months instead of years. Such was the case of Territorial Gov. William Alexander Richardson.

Richardson was born in 1811 near Lexington, Fayette County, Kentucky. After studying at Central College in Danville, Kentucky, Richardson attended Transylvania University in Lexington but left to teach and read law.

At 21 he was admitted to the Kentucky Bar but immediately spent four years in the Black Hawk War of 1832, after which he moved to Illinois where he was appointed a state attorney in 1834.

Returning to Kentucky, he was elected to the state senate in 1838 and to the state legislature in 1844 as speaker of the House. Raising a company of men, he then served as a captain in the War with Mexico in 1846 and the following year was elected to the U.S. Congress.

The first attempt to establish a U.S. territory in the area later encompassed by Nebraska occurred in 1851. The bill however failed to be voted upon. The following year William Richardson was chair of the House Committee on Territories, allowing him to shepherd a bill organizing the Territory of the Platte, introduced by Rep. W. P. Hall of Missouri.

After an attempt to lay the bill aside failed, it then passed in the House 98-43, partially because it made no mention of slavery and had no southern opposition. When the bill was voted on in the Senate in the last two days of the session, it failed 23-7.

In 1854 Richardson, who “presided over House action on the Kansas-Nebraska Act,” saw its ultimate passage and, although his personal friend Stephen Douglas received credit for its success, Richardson was responsible to an equal degree.

Richardson, not however totally overlooked, had one of Nebraska’s early counties named in his honor. Richardson ran for the Illinois governorship in 1856 but lost. The following year President James Buchanan offered him the office of Territorial Governorship of Nebraska which he declined.

Some sources say he refused twice, however he did ultimately accept. Richardson’s Senate confirmation was moved by Douglas under “suspension of the rules” making him Nebraska’s third, fourth or fifth territorial governor, depending on how you count previous acting governors.

Richardson arrived in Nebraska on Jan. 11, 1858 and was announced as beginning his term the following day. One of the first problem he had to address was the legislature’s House retiring to Florence, creating a rump session under then Acting Governor Cuming.

Firstly, he addressed them as “members of the legislature, not as the legislature” then urged their return to the capitol to complete their elected responsibilities. He noted that only the legislature and the governor could alter the venue of the body and neither he nor Acting Governor Cuming could or would do so.

Unfortunately, the fourth legislative session timed out, having created nothing and in fact left the territory without any civil or criminal code.

Since the territory’s formation in 1854, no political parties existed in Nebraska, and though virtually “all were Democrats ... with great contempt for Republicans ... every man ran [as an] independent on his own nomination and organized his own campaign.” One of Richardson’s actions then aided in the establishment of the Democrat Party in Nebraska on May 27, 1858.

On August 14, Governor Richardson called a special session of the legislature to clarify confusion and uncertainty in existing laws. Chief among the problems was the lack of a criminal code which, he pointed out, left the territory with only English common law as procedure under which “perjury, forgery and other crimes less than capital were punishable by death.”

He also noted that only five counties had paid anything into the territorial treasury and the legislature had passed bills authorizing “all the towns in the territory with banks [and] now proposed to have one at every crossroads.”

Nonetheless, Richardson wrote to the U.S. Secretary of State on Aug. 16, 1858, stating his intent to resign as he thought someone with local experience “could accomplish more than one not familiar with the difficulties that exist.”

On Dec. 5 he did resign and returned to Illinois, with J. Sterling Morton becoming acting governor. Subsequent historians noted his resignation was probably more “in protest against Buchanan’s pro-slavery policy in Kansas” than his inability to settle all the territory’s problems.

In 1860 Richardson was again elected to the U.S. Congress, this time again from Illinois, resigning in 1863 to fill the senatorial seat left when Stephen A. Douglas died. It was also said that he managed, in less than one year, to see passage of a large number of critical bills and that he “produced the best state papers ever submitted to the commonwealth.”