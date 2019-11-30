Jim McKee: Santee one of youngest towns

One of the last, and hence youngest, towns to incorporate in the state is Santee in the northeast corner of the state on the south bank of the Missouri River. None of the original citizens were from Nebraska, and none spoke more than a few words of English.

After the Sioux Uprising of 1862, plagued by starvation and desperation, the Sioux led attacks, primarily on white settlements in Minnesota and western trail stage stations, causing federal troops to remove and relocate nearly 2,000 Santee Sioux to the Dakota Territory.

Five hundred American Indians had been captured by the U.S. military, 300 of whom were sentenced to death though all but 38 had their sentences commuted by President Abraham Lincoln.

When the land in Dakota Territory proved unsatisfactory, President Lincoln withdrew 115,000 acres or about 180 square miles of federal land from sale and settlement in northeastern Nebraska in 1866, which he set aside as a reservation.

A post office named Santee was opened in 1865 then about 1,350 Sioux arrived and established a tent village on the bluff above the Missouri River. At first the community was controlled by the military, but in 1868 it was turned over to Asa Journey, the first Indian Agent on the new reservation.