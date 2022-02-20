Jim McKee: Rural radio slowly took root in Nebraska

Nebraska’s first media to disseminate agriculture news and information was the newspaper issued by local printers who had their start in territorial days.

Strictly agriculture news came soon after with one of the first in Brownville when Robert Furnas established the Nebraska Farmer in 1859. F.O. Edgecombe bought the paper in 1905 and moved it to Lincoln where, in 1907, it was purchased by Sam McKelvie. Radio did not enter the picture for over a decade.

One of the very first attempts at agriculture related radio came in 1917 when the University of Wisconsin began programs, but they were in Morse code and did not receive a wide audience.

In 1920 Nebraska Wesleyan received an experimental license for station 9YD and the University of Nebraska received 9YY. The following year, with an estimated 50,000 radio receivers in the entire United States, a Nebraska Wesleyan physics professor established WCAJ as either the first or second educational radio station in the U.S., but it was not until 1922 that a Texas radio station’s 500-watt transmitter offered agriculture news to a general audience.

The following year the University of Nebraska received “commercial status” with station WFAV, and the Federal Communications Commission began assigning frequencies in 1927.

KFEQ in St. Joseph, Missouri, began airing grain market reports in 1947 but it was only received in southeast Nebraska. At about the same time the idea of establishing a Nebraska-based rural radio station was discussed with ownership to be limited to farmers and ranchers, and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association formed, incorporating the following year.

The primary goal of the NRRA was to establish a rural radio station to promote social, educational and economic welfare among ranchers and farmers across the entire state.

Several cities were investigated as a potential home including Broken Bow. Carl Kjar of the Lexington Chamber of Commerce first convinced the Chamber’s Agriculture Committee and then the entire Chamber, that Lexington should pursue the concept. The chamber raised $20,000, purchased 40 acres of land seven miles from Lexington, then offered the site to KRVN for their antenna/transmission facility. Thus, Lexington was ultimately chosen and a large house at 104 W. Eighth St., built in 1902 with seven fireplaces by Elbert Burke Smith, became its first home.

The Federal Communications Commission approved station KRVN in 1949 as the Rural Voice of Nebraska. The following year the FCC assigned KRVN’s frequency at 1010 Kc at an approved 25,000 watt signal. After three years in the planning, the first broadcast was made on Feb. 1, 1951, when KRVN went on the air at 7:30 a.m. operating as a daylight-only station.

The goal of reaching the entire state however remained elusive and in in 1953 KRVN acquired 10,000 watt KOIL, the second commercial radio station in Nebraska, which broadcast from Omaha, and had opened July 10, 1924, at 1080 Kc under the ownership of the Mona Motor Oil Company in Council Bluffs before moving to Nebraska in 1937. Market conditions, however, intervened and KOIL was sold at a loss scarcely a year later.

A plan to broaden programing came in 1962 when KRVN-FM opened with 50,000 watts of power at 93.1. The next attempt to widen coverage came in 1966 when 1,000 watt, daytime only, KEYR in Scottsbluff was purchased and operated successfully until KRVN increased to 50,000 watts and the Scottsbluff station was sold at a profit.

In 1967 the FCC authorized KRVN’s move to 880 Kc and in March of 1972 increased their power to 50,000 watts. In 1984 the consideration of stations in Seward and Central City were examined, resulting in the purchase of KNEB in Scottsbluff while KRVN’s FM signal power was increased to 100,000 watts. In 2019 the Rural Radio association purchased six stations in Scottsbluff/Gering and one in Holdrege resulting in the association’s now owning 15 stations across Nebraska.

KRVN dedicated a new building on a nearly three-acre tract of land in in Lexington, in November of 1989, then covering the entirety of Nebraska. KFAB in Omaha retains a clear channel A Class status while KRVN operates a Class B clear station sharing 880 with WCBS in New York City at night.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0